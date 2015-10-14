China from above
An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows boats being anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, July 5, 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 13, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the...more
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Boats set out from a port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer...more
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of central Tianjin taken from Tianjin World Financial Center, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Polluted water in Songhua River reaches Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province November 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the city skyline is seen from the Shanghai Financial Center building in Shanghai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
"Day of Rage"
Palestinians kill at least three and wound several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and near Tel Aviv.
Reconstructing MH17
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board concluded.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
Guarding Assange
The Metropolitan Police are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the Ecuador embassy, where Julian Assange is taking refuge.
MORE IN PICTURES
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.