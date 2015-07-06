Edition:
China from above

An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, which was destroyed in 1860 by British and French troops. REUTERS/Stringer

A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, which was destroyed in 1860 by British and French troops. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of central Tianjin taken from Tianjin World Financial Center, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A general view of central Tianjin taken from Tianjin World Financial Center, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
A general view of central Tianjin taken from Tianjin World Financial Center, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Polluted water in Songhua River reaches Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province November 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Polluted water in Songhua River reaches Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province November 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Polluted water in Songhua River reaches Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province November 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the city skyline is seen from the Shanghai Financial Center building in Shanghai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A view of the city skyline is seen from the Shanghai Financial Center building in Shanghai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
A view of the city skyline is seen from the Shanghai Financial Center building in Shanghai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
