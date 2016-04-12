Edition:
China from above

An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province.

An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations.

An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai.

An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province.

An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Scrapped taxis are seen in a parking lot in Taiyuan as the city is adapting to electric taxis, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province.

Scrapped taxis are seen in a parking lot in Taiyuan as the city is adapting to electric taxis, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Scrapped taxis are seen in a parking lot in Taiyuan as the city is adapting to electric taxis, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. REUTERS/Jon Woo
An aerial view shows boats being anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province.

An aerial view shows boats being anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
An aerial view shows boats being anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Boats set out from a port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang province.

Boats set out from a port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Boats set out from a port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province.

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing.

Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province.

Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province.

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province.

Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province.

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily
Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai.

Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of around 10,000 public bicycles seen under plastic rain cover before being put into use in Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

An aerial view of around 10,000 public bicycles seen under plastic rain cover before being put into use in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. REUTERS/David Johnson

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
An aerial view of around 10,000 public bicycles seen under plastic rain cover before being put into use in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. REUTERS/David Johnson
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai.

Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing.

Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province.

A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015.

An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015.

Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province.

A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province.

An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists visit a tulip field in Zhumadian, Henan province.

Tourists visit a tulip field in Zhumadian, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Tourists visit a tulip field in Zhumadian, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer
