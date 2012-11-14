Edition:
United Kingdom

China on guard

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
1 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Police officers ride motorised vehicles in front of a giant portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Police officers ride motorised vehicles in front of a giant portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
2 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary police officer looks out from a window of a police car on Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary police officer looks out from a window of a police car on Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
3 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman guards an underpass across the road from the Great Hall of People in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman guards an underpass across the road from the Great Hall of People in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate of the Forbidden City November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate of the Forbidden City November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman tries to stop photographs being taken inside an area of the Forbidden City in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman tries to stop photographs being taken inside an area of the Forbidden City in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
10 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A policeman checks his interphone as he sits on a motorised vehicle on the Tiananmen Square next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A policeman checks his interphone as he sits on a motorised vehicle on the Tiananmen Square next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
11 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Paramilitary policemen patrol in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Paramilitary policemen patrol in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Hotel guides pose for a photo with a paramilitary policeman standing guard on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Hotel guides pose for a photo with a paramilitary policeman standing guard on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a sculpture with the portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and featuring Chinese Socialist Construction on Tiananmen Square, before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a sculpture with the portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and featuring Chinese Socialist Construction on Tiananmen Square, before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
14 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A man takes a picture next to a paramilitary police officer in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A man takes a picture next to a paramilitary police officer in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 16
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A police officer stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A police officer stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 16

China on guard

China on guard Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Europe on strike

Europe on strike
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »