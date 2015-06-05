China raises capsized ship
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers stand beside after righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly...more
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Policemen try to pull out what is believed to be the body of a passenger of the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, on the surface of the Yueyang section of the Yangtze River, Hunan province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of rescuers working on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team works on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers rest near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015....more
Rescuers look on as cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily
An aerial view of rescuers working on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers work on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative of a missing passenger aboard the capsized ship Eastern Star holds flowers as he is surrounded by paramilitary soldiers after breaking through the first police cordon in the direction of the site near a funeral parlor in Jianli, Hubei...more
Cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is seen pulled out of the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers stand beside the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star after it is righted during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015....more
Rescue workers rest near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship that capsized on the Yangtze River climbed to 97 on Friday...more
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily
Next Slideshows
Amazon River overflows
One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods after heavy rains.
MERS outbreak in South Korea
South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.
Scourge of the barrel bomb
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denies his air force has used barrel bombs, steel drums full of shrapnel and explosives.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.