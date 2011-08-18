Edition:
United Kingdom

China shuts down migrant schools

Thursday, August 18, 2011

Children read books donated by urban families during a charity donation event in a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 28, 2011. China has shut down 24 schools for the children of migrant workers in Beijing forcing more than 14,000 students to drop out, state media said, sparking anger among parents who say they face discrimination. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

Children read books donated by urban families during a charity donation event in a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 28, 2011. China has shut down 24 schools for the children of migrant workers in Beijing forcing more than 14,000 students to drop out, state media said, sparking anger among parents who say they face discrimination. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
1 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A girl uses her fingers to count mathematical problems at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A girl uses her fingers to count mathematical problems at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
2 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

Children have their lunch in a classroom at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

Children have their lunch in a classroom at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
3 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy sleeps during an afternoon break at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy sleeps during an afternoon break at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
4 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy pauses as he exercises during break time at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy pauses as he exercises during break time at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
5 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy pauses as he sits on a basin in a toilet at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy pauses as he sits on a basin in a toilet at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
6 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A girl has an afternoon nap with a roll of tissue paper in her nose to stop a nosebleed in a dormitory at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A girl has an afternoon nap with a roll of tissue paper in her nose to stop a nosebleed in a dormitory at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
7 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy looks at the blackboard as a teacher stands on the desk and writes mathematical problems in a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A boy looks at the blackboard as a teacher stands on the desk and writes mathematical problems in a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Close
8 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A worker dismantles the beds of a kindergarten from the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A worker dismantles the beds of a kindergarten from the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A group photo of students is seen in the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A group photo of students is seen in the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

A migrant worker carrying his daughter cycles past the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, August 18, 2011

A migrant worker carrying his daughter cycles past the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 12
Thursday, August 18, 2011

Wang Shi, 7, plays next to his father in the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, August 18, 2011

Wang Shi, 7, plays next to his father in the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 12

China shuts down migrant schools

China shuts down migrant schools Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Rebels return to Zawiyah

Rebels return to Zawiyah
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »