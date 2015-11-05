China-Taiwan relations

Soldiers examine bombs on a beach in Kinmen, Taiwan September 4, 2008. More than 30 air-drop bombs were found on a beach near the airport in Kinmen, an outlying island of Taiwan close to the China coast, Central News Agency reported on Thursday. The...more

Soldiers examine bombs on a beach in Kinmen, Taiwan September 4, 2008. More than 30 air-drop bombs were found on a beach near the airport in Kinmen, an outlying island of Taiwan close to the China coast, Central News Agency reported on Thursday. The Taiwan news agency said the bombs posed no danger but would be removed for demolition. The bombs may be left over from a 30-year confrontation between China and Taiwan, with Kinmen, also known as Quemoy, a front line because of its location. REUTERS/Stringer

