China-Taiwan relations
Soldiers fire M115 203mm howitzers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Military honor guards take part during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the presidential office in Taipei October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A paramilitary policeman jumps through a ring of fire during a training session at a military base in Suining, Sichuan province March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party step on Chinese national flags while protesting against upcoming Taiwan and China cross strait talks in Taichung December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. The banners read, "Recall Ma Ying-jeou." "Protest Ma-Xi...more
Cargo lands during the annual Han Kuang military exercise at the Hsinchu Air Force Base in Hsinchu city, nothern Taiwan, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A handout photograph shows landing obstacles destroyed by navy engineers during the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Military News Agency/Handout
A protester walks with her sleeping bag during a sit-in to protest a trade deal with China, inside Taiwan's legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament, in Taipei April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Protesters from a workers union depicts China's possible use of force against Taiwan as they demonstrate against China's anti-secession law outside a China liaison office in Hong Kong, March 14, 2005. The Chinese characters read 'anti-secession law'....more
An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) over a trade pact with China at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Tourists on traditional boat sail in the Beihai military water tunnels on the island of Nangan in the Matsu archipelago, off northern Taiwan, May 8, 2013. The Matsu archipelago, which was once a front line against China, is now a military tourist...more
Thousands of people take part in a protest against a controversial trade pact with mainland China in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei March 30, 2014. The Chinese characters read, "Condemning the violent government." REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A Democratic Progressive Party supporter shouts during a protest against Chen Yunlin, Chairman of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) and Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou near the Presidential Office in Taipei November...more
Officials bow to a picture of Sun Yat-sen, who founded the Nationalist Party which ran China until 1949, during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Military vehicles smoke the tarmac of the Chingchuankang Air Force Base during a Han Kuang exercise drill in Taichung September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Soldiers examine bombs on a beach in Kinmen, Taiwan September 4, 2008. More than 30 air-drop bombs were found on a beach near the airport in Kinmen, an outlying island of Taiwan close to the China coast, Central News Agency reported on Thursday. The...more
Chinese passengers board an Air China charter flight to Taiwan, after the resumption of regular flights between Taiwan and China, at Beijing airport July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
An 89-year-old woman (R), who is from the first group of tourists from Taipei, smiles as she meets her 87-year-old brother at the airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China July 4, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
Hundreds of fishing boats dock, as China's missile tests caused fishermen to return to port, in Taiwan's northeastern Suao port August 14, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
People's Liberation Army infantry and tanks from Nanjing War Zone process to attack a mock target during recent military exercises involving army, navy and air forces in China, March 25, 1996. REUTERS/Xinhua News Agency
A woman holds cutouts of maps of China and Taiwan during a huge protest of around 20,000 demonstrators denouncing China's military exercises off Taiwan Strait, in Taipei March 16, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
