China: Then and now

Friday, November 09, 2012

Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the 2010 China (Hefei) Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei, Anhui province, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 09, 2012

Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, November 09, 2012

A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Friday, November 09, 2012

People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

An employee looks up while working along a production line at Suzhou Etron Electronics Co. Ltd's factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, November 09, 2012

Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 09, 2012

A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865. REUTERS/File

Friday, November 09, 2012

A general view of the Hong Kong skyline in June 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, November 09, 2012

People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang

Friday, November 09, 2012

Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Friday, November 09, 2012

Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai, February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, November 09, 2012

Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Friday, November 09, 2012

A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Friday, November 09, 2012

Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998. REUTERS/File

Friday, November 09, 2012

A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Friday, November 09, 2012

People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Passengers wait for buses at a bus stop during rush hour in Beijing, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, November 09, 2012

A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Chinese soldiers rescue residents from a flooded market in Chengdu, in southwest Sichuan Province, in 1998. REUTERS/File

Friday, November 09, 2012

Rescuers carry two children on a flooded street in Fuzhou, Jiangxi province, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, November 09, 2012

Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

Friday, November 09, 2012

Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

China: Then and now

