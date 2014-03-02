Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Mar 2, 2014 | 11:00pm GMT

China train station attack

<p>Police stand near luggages left at the ticket office after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police stand near luggages left at the ticket office after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 02, 2014

Police stand near luggages left at the ticket office after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 10
<p>Police investigate after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police investigate after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 02, 2014

Police investigate after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 10
<p>An injured man is pushed on a gurney at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man is pushed on a gurney at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 02, 2014

An injured man is pushed on a gurney at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 10
<p>Blood is seen on the ground outside after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Blood is seen on the ground outside after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 02, 2014

Blood is seen on the ground outside after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 10
<p>An injured man is pushed at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man is pushed at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 02, 2014

An injured man is pushed at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 10
<p>A policeman stands guard near a man, who was shot dead by police, lying on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A policeman stands guard near a man, who was shot dead by police, lying on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 02, 2014

A policeman stands guard near a man, who was shot dead by police, lying on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 10
<p>An injured man is seen lying in a hospital bed after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man is seen lying in a hospital bed after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 02, 2014

An injured man is seen lying in a hospital bed after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 10
<p>Police patrol on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

Police patrol on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Sunday, March 02, 2014

Police patrol on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
8 / 10
<p>Paramilitary policemen with guns stand guard after a knife attack at a crossroads near Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

Paramilitary policemen with guns stand guard after a knife attack at a crossroads near Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Sunday, March 02, 2014

Paramilitary policemen with guns stand guard after a knife attack at a crossroads near Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
9 / 10
<p>People light candles in front of wreaths outside Kunming railway station after a knife attack, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

People light candles in front of wreaths outside Kunming railway station after a knife attack, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Sunday, March 02, 2014

People light candles in front of wreaths outside Kunming railway station after a knife attack, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the month of February.

28 Feb 2014
Rain comes to California

Rain comes to California

A winter storm brings much-needed relief to parched California.

28 Feb 2014
Yanukovich reappears

Yanukovich reappears

Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovich speaks in Russia after a week on the run.

28 Feb 2014
Flooding in Bolivia

Flooding in Bolivia

Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.

28 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures