Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2015 | 3:30pm GMT

China unveils passenger jet

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 12
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft mainly from domestic firms. REUTERS/China Daily

People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft mainly from domestic firms. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 12
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 12
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 12
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 12
Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 12
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 12
The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 12
Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 16, 2010
Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 12
People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 12
Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 12
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Record wave of migrants

Record wave of migrants

Next Slideshows

Record wave of migrants

Record wave of migrants

The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea in October was roughly the same as that for the whole of 2014.

02 Nov 2015
Our home in space

Our home in space

The International Space Station celebrates 15 years of occupancy.

02 Nov 2015
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Nov 2015
London fog

London fog

Flights to and from London are disrupted as heavy fog hits the capital.

02 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures