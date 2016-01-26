China's abandoned factories
A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. On the outskirts of Beijing, the disused factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small firms...more
Carts covered by dust are seen deserted inside a building of a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. After a three-year campaign, China's push to cut smog appears to be paying off, whatever the localized cost,...more
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While a World Health Organisation report in 2014 found 13 of the world's 20 dirtiest cities were in India, a still smog-bound...more
A dog is chained next to a stack of bricks, in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Beijing doesn't issue comprehensive lists of the firms it has shut down to combat pollution, but Reuters research shows those already...more
A shirt is seen in a deserted dormitory for brick workers at a closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. The coal-burning brick works was shut in late 2014, 170 workers were laid off, and the manager left behind to...more
A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. The city has promised compensation to firms closed on pollution grounds. Nationwide, China has earmarked 17 trillion yuan ($2.6 trillion) for...more
Debris is pictured at a closed brick factory building on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Around Beijing, company closures are just one of many tactics adopted to make the city's air less noxious. Others include closing or...more
A poster of the Chinese God of Fortune is seen on a wall inside a deserted dormitory near a closed brick factory, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Critics say Beijing will have to move beyond small factory shutdowns and rely more...more
A building of a closed brick factory is seen through a broken window on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. "No matter what measures Beijing takes inside its own city, it cannot effectively eliminate its own pollution, as a huge source...more
A closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Most of the companies that have been, and will be closed, are comparatively small, and metropolitan Beijing's economy as a whole won't be seriously...more
Debris is pictured outside a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. At Ding Kai Yuan, the clean air drive has meant a total shutdown, with the company suffering losses of more than 17 million yuan ($2.58 million),...more
Bricks are stacked next to a field outside a closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Yang Jun, the Communist Party leader of Chaomidian, said the community has virtually no manufacturing businesses left. "We now...more
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While Ding Kai Yuan's Han says she has yet to see any compensation, others have been beneficiaries, but say it is insufficient....more
Debris is pictured outside a deserted dormitory for brick workers at a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Away from Chaomidian, managers at two other Beijing small factories forced to close - Beijing Haiming...more
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. In Tongzhou district, Haiming Casting shifted into the construction materials industry, but profits are not as good as the original...more
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Meanwhile, Hui Shang Wood Furniture simply packed up and moved from Beijing's Changping district to the inland province of Anhui,...more
Manager of a closed brick factory Han Fengge stands in front of a stack of bricks at the factory in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. "I'm 53 years old, I grew up in this village," said Han Fengge. "Right now, I don't...more
Bricks and abandoned vehicles are stacked on a field at a village with several closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. For Beijing and the surrounding area - including the steelmaking heartland of Hebei province...more
Bricks are placed behind a fence near a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. For Ding Kai Yuan's Han, burdened by debt and with no way to start anew, the options are limited. "All I can do is hope the government...more
