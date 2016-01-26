Edition:
China's abandoned factories

A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. On the outskirts of Beijing, the disused factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small firms causing big pollution. Amid scrapheaps and idle machinery, the community has clean air these days - and no jobs. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. On the outskirts of Beijing, the disused factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small firms causing big pollution. Amid scrapheaps and idle machinery, the community has clean air these days - and no jobs. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Carts covered by dust are seen deserted inside a building of a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. After a three-year campaign, China's push to cut smog appears to be paying off, whatever the localized cost, just as economic growth weakens to its slowest pace in 25 years. Chinese cities saw an average 10 percent drop in key pollutants last year, according to Greenpeace. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Carts covered by dust are seen deserted inside a building of a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. After a three-year campaign, China's push to cut smog appears to be paying off, whatever the localized cost, just as economic growth weakens to its slowest pace in 25 years. Chinese cities saw an average 10 percent drop in key pollutants last year, according to Greenpeace. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While a World Health Organisation report in 2014 found 13 of the world's 20 dirtiest cities were in India, a still smog-bound Beijing issued its first pollution "red alerts" last month. Soon after, the capital said it would shut down 2,500 more small firms this year, leaving communities like Chaomidian, in the southwest suburb of Fangshan, in the firing line. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While a World Health Organisation report in 2014 found 13 of the world's 20 dirtiest cities were in India, a still smog-bound Beijing issued its first pollution "red alerts" last month. Soon after, the capital said it would shut down 2,500 more small firms this year, leaving communities like Chaomidian, in the southwest suburb of Fangshan, in the firing line. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A dog is chained next to a stack of bricks, in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Beijing doesn't issue comprehensive lists of the firms it has shut down to combat pollution, but Reuters research shows those already closed include Ding Kai Yuan Co among others in Chaomidian, home to about 2,000 people. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A dog is chained next to a stack of bricks, in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Beijing doesn't issue comprehensive lists of the firms it has shut down to combat pollution, but Reuters research shows those already closed include Ding Kai Yuan Co among others in Chaomidian, home to about 2,000 people. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A shirt is seen in a deserted dormitory for brick workers at a closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. The coal-burning brick works was shut in late 2014, 170 workers were laid off, and the manager left behind to watch over the ghost factory says she is still waiting for nearly half a million dollars in compensation. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A shirt is seen in a deserted dormitory for brick workers at a closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. The coal-burning brick works was shut in late 2014, 170 workers were laid off, and the manager left behind to watch over the ghost factory says she is still waiting for nearly half a million dollars in compensation. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. The city has promised compensation to firms closed on pollution grounds. Nationwide, China has earmarked 17 trillion yuan ($2.6 trillion) for investment in overall environmental protection between 2016 and 2020, Xinhua, the state news agency, reported in December. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. The city has promised compensation to firms closed on pollution grounds. Nationwide, China has earmarked 17 trillion yuan ($2.6 trillion) for investment in overall environmental protection between 2016 and 2020, Xinhua, the state news agency, reported in December. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Debris is pictured at a closed brick factory building on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Around Beijing, company closures are just one of many tactics adopted to make the city's air less noxious. Others include closing or relocating coal-fired power plants, many of which are operated by large state-owned businesses, forcing old cars off roads and limiting outdoor construction. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Debris is pictured at a closed brick factory building on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Around Beijing, company closures are just one of many tactics adopted to make the city's air less noxious. Others include closing or relocating coal-fired power plants, many of which are operated by large state-owned businesses, forcing old cars off roads and limiting outdoor construction. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A poster of the Chinese God of Fortune is seen on a wall inside a deserted dormitory near a closed brick factory, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Critics say Beijing will have to move beyond small factory shutdowns and rely more on coordination with its neighbors, along with fair enforcement of the environmental law, to truly tackle the pollution problem. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A poster of the Chinese God of Fortune is seen on a wall inside a deserted dormitory near a closed brick factory, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Critics say Beijing will have to move beyond small factory shutdowns and rely more on coordination with its neighbors, along with fair enforcement of the environmental law, to truly tackle the pollution problem. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A building of a closed brick factory is seen through a broken window on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. "No matter what measures Beijing takes inside its own city, it cannot effectively eliminate its own pollution, as a huge source of it comes from coal-fuel and industrial emissions outside of Beijing," said Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A building of a closed brick factory is seen through a broken window on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. "No matter what measures Beijing takes inside its own city, it cannot effectively eliminate its own pollution, as a huge source of it comes from coal-fuel and industrial emissions outside of Beijing," said Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Most of the companies that have been, and will be closed, are comparatively small, and metropolitan Beijing's economy as a whole won't be seriously squeezed. Yet small and medium-sized enterprises account for about 60 percent of China's GDP, leaving questions over how closures will affect future growth potential. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Most of the companies that have been, and will be closed, are comparatively small, and metropolitan Beijing's economy as a whole won't be seriously squeezed. Yet small and medium-sized enterprises account for about 60 percent of China's GDP, leaving questions over how closures will affect future growth potential. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Debris is pictured outside a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. At Ding Kai Yuan, the clean air drive has meant a total shutdown, with the company suffering losses of more than 17 million yuan ($2.58 million), said manager Han. Since 2013, most of Chaomidian's brick and plastics factories have been shut down, and with them the jobs that fueled the local economy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Debris is pictured outside a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. At Ding Kai Yuan, the clean air drive has meant a total shutdown, with the company suffering losses of more than 17 million yuan ($2.58 million), said manager Han. Since 2013, most of Chaomidian's brick and plastics factories have been shut down, and with them the jobs that fueled the local economy. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bricks are stacked next to a field outside a closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Yang Jun, the Communist Party leader of Chaomidian, said the community has virtually no manufacturing businesses left. "We now rent out the land of the factories to car dealerships and rely on that income," he said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bricks are stacked next to a field outside a closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Yang Jun, the Communist Party leader of Chaomidian, said the community has virtually no manufacturing businesses left. "We now rent out the land of the factories to car dealerships and rely on that income," he said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While Ding Kai Yuan's Han says she has yet to see any compensation, others have been beneficiaries, but say it is insufficient. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While Ding Kai Yuan's Han says she has yet to see any compensation, others have been beneficiaries, but say it is insufficient. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Debris is pictured outside a deserted dormitory for brick workers at a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Away from Chaomidian, managers at two other Beijing small factories forced to close - Beijing Haiming Casting and Beijing Hui Shang Wood Furniture - told Reuters the compensation has not been enough to make up for their losses. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Debris is pictured outside a deserted dormitory for brick workers at a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Away from Chaomidian, managers at two other Beijing small factories forced to close - Beijing Haiming Casting and Beijing Hui Shang Wood Furniture - told Reuters the compensation has not been enough to make up for their losses. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. In Tongzhou district, Haiming Casting shifted into the construction materials industry, but profits are not as good as the original business, a company manager surnamed Li said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. In Tongzhou district, Haiming Casting shifted into the construction materials industry, but profits are not as good as the original business, a company manager surnamed Li said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Meanwhile, Hui Shang Wood Furniture simply packed up and moved from Beijing's Changping district to the inland province of Anhui, cleaning up its production process as it went, said manager Hong Guosheng. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. Meanwhile, Hui Shang Wood Furniture simply packed up and moved from Beijing's Changping district to the inland province of Anhui, cleaning up its production process as it went, said manager Hong Guosheng. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Manager of a closed brick factory Han Fengge stands in front of a stack of bricks at the factory in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. "I'm 53 years old, I grew up in this village," said Han Fengge. "Right now, I don't have the ability to re-start such a big investment from scratch, so all I can do is wait," said Han. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Manager of a closed brick factory Han Fengge stands in front of a stack of bricks at the factory in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. "I'm 53 years old, I grew up in this village," said Han Fengge. "Right now, I don't have the ability to re-start such a big investment from scratch, so all I can do is wait," said Han. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bricks and abandoned vehicles are stacked on a field at a village with several closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. For Beijing and the surrounding area - including the steelmaking heartland of Hebei province and Tianjin's port and manufacturing hub - the government has set an aggressive target for 2020 of reducing pollution by 40 percent from 2013 levels. That means more closures are inevitable. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bricks and abandoned vehicles are stacked on a field at a village with several closed brick factories on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. For Beijing and the surrounding area - including the steelmaking heartland of Hebei province and Tianjin's port and manufacturing hub - the government has set an aggressive target for 2020 of reducing pollution by 40 percent from 2013 levels. That means more closures are inevitable. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bricks are placed behind a fence near a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. For Ding Kai Yuan's Han, burdened by debt and with no way to start anew, the options are limited. "All I can do is hope the government keeps its word," factory manager Han Fengge said. "The sooner it gives us a subsidy, the better." REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bricks are placed behind a fence near a closed brick factory on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. For Ding Kai Yuan's Han, burdened by debt and with no way to start anew, the options are limited. "All I can do is hope the government keeps its word," factory manager Han Fengge said. "The sooner it gives us a subsidy, the better." REUTERS/Jason Lee
