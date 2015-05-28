Edition:
China's acrobats in training

Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. Starting at 4 a.m. every morning, students practice an average of 10 hours. The training usually lasts from one month to over a year. REUTERS/Stringer

Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A student practices at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A student trains at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students pose for pictures at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer

A student looks at her mobile phone as she stretches during practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher helps a student stretch during training at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

