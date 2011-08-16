" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

China's aircraft carrier hotel

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Performers dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. China's first aircraft carrier luxury hotel, occupying an area of about 6,000 square meters, has entered the stage of internal decoration and will be opened this year inside the 273 meter-long and 53 meter-wide Kiev aircraft carrier, which was sold to a...more

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Performers dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. China's first aircraft carrier luxury hotel, occupying an area of about 6,000 square meters, has entered the stage of internal decoration and will be opened this year inside the 273 meter-long and 53 meter-wide Kiev aircraft carrier, which was sold to a Chinese company in 1996 as a part of a military theme park since 2004. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A visitor walks out with a bowl of instant noodles from a shop on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A visitor walks out with a bowl of instant noodles from a shop on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant stands in the living room of a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant stands in the living room of a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A boy sits on a fuel pod on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" for a photo at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A boy sits on a fuel pod on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" for a photo at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Children play next to a rocket launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Children play next to a rocket launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

People from the United States dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

People from the United States dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant cleans a toilet in a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant cleans a toilet in a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A visitor watches a wash house next to a waxwork inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A visitor watches a wash house next to a waxwork inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A portrait of Soviet revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin is displayed inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A portrait of Soviet revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin is displayed inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A visitor stands under a missile launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A visitor stands under a missile launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A boy poses next to a fighter plane on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A boy poses next to a fighter plane on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A girl walks through a channel where a game tests the reaction of people to the dizziness inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A girl walks through a channel where a game tests the reaction of people to the dizziness inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A performer practices next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

A performer practices next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 15
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 15

China's aircraft carrier hotel

China's aircraft carrier hotel Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Speed on the salt flats

Speed on the salt flats
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Lady Gaga at halftime

All Collections

Lady Gaga at halftime

3:16am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »