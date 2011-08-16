China's aircraft carrier hotel

Performers dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. China's first aircraft carrier luxury hotel, occupying an area of about 6,000 square meters, has entered the stage of internal decoration and will be opened this year inside the 273 meter-long and 53 meter-wide Kiev aircraft carrier, which was sold to a Chinese company in 1996 as a part of a military theme park since 2004. REUTERS/Jason Lee