Pictures | Thu Jul 4, 2013 | 3:35am BST

China's algae summer

<p>A man covers himself in algae as he plays with his friends at a seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy swims swims in the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A woman looks at algae pumped into a treatment reservoir at Chaohu Lake in Hefei, Anhui province, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013. Picture taken July 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A worker cleans algae off a fence near the coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People swim in the sea as dried algae is pictured along the coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A boy plays on an algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 22, 2013. Picture taken June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A pair of slippers is seen at an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province June 9, 2013. Picture taken June 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A fisherman pulls his boat across an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province June 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Fishermen row a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A fisherman rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Photos