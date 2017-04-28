China's all-girl 'boy band'
Members of China's all-girl "boy band" FFC-Acrush wave from the backstage after their maiden press conference in Beijing, China April 28, 2017. Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with...more
A member of FFC-Acrush prepares for the band's maiden press conference. FFC-Acrush had more than 749,000 followers on social networking site Weibo even before any of their music was released. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of FFC-Acrush appear on stage during their maiden press conference. Marketed by sports brand Fantasy Football Confederation (FFC), the five women - aged 18 to 24 - held their first news conference in Beijing as their first single "Action" was...more
Members of FFC-Acrush leave the stage after their press conference. "We want the girls to break the mould," the band's agent, Zhou Xiaobai, told Reuters. Last year, Zhejiang Huati Culture Communication, an entertainment startup backed by Tencent...more
Members of FFC-Acrush prepare for their maiden press conference. "It was rather a coincidence. We happened to see many 'handsome girls' during the auditions, and people thought they looked quite all right. Then it hit me that now is the time,"...more
A member of FFC-Acrush prepares for their press conference. Acrush is one of several bands under the FFC brand, which aims to be a pioneer in sports entertainment by mixing sports with music and dance. All FFC bands - including Acrush - must learn...more
Members of FFC-Acrush prepare for their press conference. The letter 'A' in the band's name is a reference to the god Adonis - the archetype of youthful male beauty in Greek mythology. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fans of FFC-Acrush follow their press conference. "It is a new adventure for us and also for the Chinese pop music market," said Min Junqian, a member of Acrush. "I will not be afraid, because I will just be me, a handsome girl." REUTERS/Damir...more
Members of FFC-Acrush appear on stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
