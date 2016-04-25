Edition:
Mon Apr 25, 2016

China's auto show

Visitors gather around the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A visitor takes pictures of a new Porsche 718 Cayman S presented during Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Visitors look at all-electric battery concept car called LeSEE during Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of staff clean Jeep vehicles displayed during Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Visitors gather around a Skoda Vision S presented at the Auto China 2016 show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Visitors check a Chevrolet Camaro presented at the company's booth during the Auto China 2016 show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl types on a computer as she demonstrates the interior of the new Volvo S90 during the Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Visitors gather around a Peugeot Fractal electric coupe car during Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A visitor takes a "selfie" in a new BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car during the Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor takes pictures of a vehicle presented at Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) booth during Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man brushes dust off the Infinity QX Sport Inspiration Concept after its world debut during the Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Security personnel take a nap behind one of the halls of Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A hostess wears a Buick pin at the company's booth during the Auto China 2016 show in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

