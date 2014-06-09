Edition:
China's big test

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, June 09, 2014
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Teachers gave each student two five-yuan ($0.80 USD) banknotes to wish them good luck for the upcoming exam. REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

