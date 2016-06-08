Edition:
China's big test

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Teachers comfort a student before she walks into Chen Jinglun High School for the first part of China's annual national college entrance exam, in Beijing, China, June 7, 2016. The university exams are a moment of high stress in China, as millions of students compete for only a limited number of university places. REUTERS/Jason Lee

1 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students taking the exams at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. This year, 9.4 million high school students are expected to take the exam, known in China as the "gaokao". REUTERS/Aly Song

2 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
NANJING, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A student waves as she leaves the examination place with others on the first day of exams in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China June 7, 2016. Students who cheat during this year's university entrance exams in China risk for the first time being jailed, state media said, as the government tries to crack down on a pervasive problem for the highly competitive exams. REUTERS/Stringer

3 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. Cheaters will face up to seven years in jail and be banned from taking other national education exams for three years under an amendment to the Criminal Law, the official Xinhua news agency said. REUTERS/Aly Song

4 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LIANYUNGANG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A student gestures as he leaves the examination place after the first part of exams in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, June 7, 2016. The education ministry and police have repeatedly urged local governments to get serious about tackling the problem, and a crackdown has been launched to target wireless devices used to cheat and also the problem of substitute exam sitters, according to Xinhua. REUTERS/Stringer

5 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

People take photos as they wait for students walking out from an examination place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

6 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

7 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A student walks with her parents as she leaves a high school after the first part of exams, in Shanghai, China June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

8 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
WUHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Parents look on between advertisement boards during the exams in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, June 7, 2016. The red Chinese characters read "Dream of China". REUTERS/Stringer

9 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HENGSHUI, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Students hold and present 5 yuan banknotes as they pose to camera with their teacher at a classroom ahead of exams in Hengshui, Hebei Province, China, June 3, 2016. The school offers each student participating in the national college entrance exam two 5 yuan banknotes bearing serial numbers as souvenirs, which means good luck. REUTERS/Stringer

10 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HENGSHUI, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Students hold and present 5 yuan banknotes as they pose to camera at a classroom ahead of exams in Hengshui, Hebei Province, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

11 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
FUJIAN, China
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Students throw out used exam papers and other study materials at a pressure release activity before the upcoming exams at a high school in Xiamen, Fujian province, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

12 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

13 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LIU'AN, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Police vehicles clear a path for students leaving school to attend exams, as people see the them off in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

14 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 / 20
Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A student hugs her teacher as she arrives at the Chen Jinglun High School for the first part of exams, in Beijing, China, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

16 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

17 / 20
Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

A mother takes a photo of her son (2nd R) next to a Confucius statue at Confucian Temple before he attends exams, in Beijing, China, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

18 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

19 / 20
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Parents wait for their children outside a high school during the first part of exams, in Shanghai, China June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

