China's big test
Teachers comfort a student before she walks into Chen Jinglun High School for the first part of China's annual national college entrance exam, in Beijing, China, June 7, 2016. The university exams are a moment of high stress in China, as millions of students compete for only a limited number of university places. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students taking the exams at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. This year, 9.4 million high school students are expected to take the exam, known in China as the "gaokao". REUTERS/Aly Song
A student waves as she leaves the examination place with others on the first day of exams in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China June 7, 2016. Students who cheat during this year's university entrance exams in China risk for the first time being jailed, state media said, as the government tries to crack down on a pervasive problem for the highly competitive exams. REUTERS/Stringer
Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. Cheaters will face up to seven years in jail and be banned from taking other national education exams for three years under an amendment to the Criminal Law, the official Xinhua news agency said. REUTERS/Aly Song
A student gestures as he leaves the examination place after the first part of exams in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, June 7, 2016. The education ministry and police have repeatedly urged local governments to get serious about tackling the problem, and a crackdown has been launched to target wireless devices used to cheat and also the problem of substitute exam sitters, according to Xinhua. REUTERS/Stringer
People take photos as they wait for students walking out from an examination place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A student walks with her parents as she leaves a high school after the first part of exams, in Shanghai, China June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Parents look on between advertisement boards during the exams in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, June 7, 2016. The red Chinese characters read "Dream of China". REUTERS/Stringer
Students hold and present 5 yuan banknotes as they pose to camera with their teacher at a classroom ahead of exams in Hengshui, Hebei Province, China, June 3, 2016. The school offers each student participating in the national college entrance exam two 5 yuan banknotes bearing serial numbers as souvenirs, which means good luck. REUTERS/Stringer
Students hold and present 5 yuan banknotes as they pose to camera at a classroom ahead of exams in Hengshui, Hebei Province, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Students throw out used exam papers and other study materials at a pressure release activity before the upcoming exams at a high school in Xiamen, Fujian province, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police vehicles clear a path for students leaving school to attend exams, as people see the them off in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A student hugs her teacher as she arrives at the Chen Jinglun High School for the first part of exams, in Beijing, China, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A mother takes a photo of her son (2nd R) next to a Confucius statue at Confucian Temple before he attends exams, in Beijing, China, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Families participate in a ceremony to pray for students at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Parents wait for their children outside a high school during the first part of exams, in Shanghai, China June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song