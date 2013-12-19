Edition:
China's bodyguard school

<p>Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school Tianjiao, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school Tianjiao, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>An instructor hits a trainee with a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor hits a trainee with a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students run past their fellow trainees, laying on the ground, at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students run past their fellow trainees, laying on the ground, at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the military during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the military during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students practice protecting employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students practice protecting employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students take part in training at a field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students take part in training at a field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Trainees hold replica 95 semi-automatic rifles as they take part in Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees hold replica 95 semi-automatic rifles as they take part in Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Blood drips from a student's nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Blood drips from a student's nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A student reacts as he crawls on the ground during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A student reacts as he crawls on the ground during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Instructors kick a trainee who wanted to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Instructors kick a trainee who wanted to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students carry a female trainee who has fallen ill during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students carry a female trainee who has fallen ill during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Blood congeals on a student's finger during training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Blood congeals on a student's finger during training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students carry a tree trunk over their heads during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students carry a tree trunk over their heads during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Chen Yongqing, the owner of Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, gestures during a group dinner with his students on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Chen Yongqing, the owner of Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, gestures during a group dinner with his students on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Students at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant sing during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Students at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant sing during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, helps his employers to prepare dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, helps his employers to prepare dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, checks his earphone as his employer Zhang prepares to leave home on the outskirts of Beijing, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Bodyguard Han, who was hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, checks his earphone as his employer Zhang prepares to leave home on the outskirts of Beijing, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch over their employer Zhang, his wife and their three-year-old son as they play on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch over their employer Zhang, his wife and their three-year-old son as they play on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

