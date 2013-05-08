Edition:
China's breast milk bank

<p>The entrance of a breast milk bank is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period started in late March, local media reported. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A bottle of breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center, as volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her milk to support breastfeeding in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A baby reacts in front of a poster at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>Volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her breast milk to support breastfeeding at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A nurse places a bottle of pumped breast milk from a donor, into the refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A nurse labels bottles of pumped breast milk with the names of donors at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. . REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A nurse checks donated breast milk in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A transcript analyzing levels of nutrients in donated breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>Bottles of frozen breast milk are seen in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

