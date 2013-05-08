China's breast milk bank
The entrance of a breast milk bank is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to...more
The entrance of a breast milk bank is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period started in late March, local media reported. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A bottle of breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center, as volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her milk to support breastfeeding in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A bottle of breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center, as volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her milk to support breastfeeding in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A baby reacts in front of a poster at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A baby reacts in front of a poster at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her breast milk to support breastfeeding at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, donates her breast milk to support breastfeeding at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse places a bottle of pumped breast milk from a donor, into the refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse places a bottle of pumped breast milk from a donor, into the refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse labels bottles of pumped breast milk with the names of donors at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. . REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse labels bottles of pumped breast milk with the names of donors at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. . REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse checks donated breast milk in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse checks donated breast milk in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A transcript analyzing levels of nutrients in donated breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A transcript analyzing levels of nutrients in donated breast milk is seen at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Bottles of frozen breast milk are seen in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Bottles of frozen breast milk are seen in a refrigerator at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical center in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Life after floods in Uganda
Up to 20,000 people have been affected by the floods in Uganda's Kasese district.
Lamborghini turns 50
The iconic Italian luxury sports car maker turns fifty.
Wrestling for Cinco de Mayo
Lucha libre wrestlers hit the mats in Los Angeles.
Power ping pong
Public figures test their table tennis skills.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.