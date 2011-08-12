China's bullet trains
Rescuers carry out rescue operations after two carriages from a bullet train derailed and fell off a bridge in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescuers carry a body of a victim discovered among the wreckage after two carriages from a bullet train derailed and fell off a bridge in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman cries as relatives console her inside a morgue where people had gathered to search for their missing kin who were passengers on two bullet trains that had crashed in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A driver makes a phone call in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train serving the newly built high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing during its debut test at the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A passenger holding her child poses for a photo next to the first car of a CRH380BL high-speed bullet train at Beijing South Railway Station, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A train attendant stands inside a CRH 380A bullet train serving the newly built high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing during its debut test at the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A CRH (China Railway High-speed) Harmony bullet train pulls into Beijing South Railway Station, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A policeman stands guard near the bullet trains serving the new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and Hangzhou in Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman takes pictures of the new Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway train at the station in Beijing, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A train employee walks into the lead car of a CRH (China Railway High-speed) Harmony 380BL bullet train (bottom) at Beijing South Railway Station, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A train attendant helps a passenger to adjust her seat at the business class carriage on a CRH 380A bullet train travelling on the newly built high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing during a test ride departed from Shanghai, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A driver is seen sitting in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train travelling on the newly built high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing during a test ride departed from Shanghai, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A passenger walks past high speed trains at a railway station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu province, April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Xu
Two CRH380A high-speed bullet trains park at Beijing South Railway Station, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A CRH380BL high-speed bullet train runs towards Beijing South Railway Station, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A conductor stands in a new high-speed train before it departs from the Beijing-South railway station for Shanghai as part of an official trip for members of the media, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Passengers walk out of a CRH (China Railway High-speed) Harmony bullet train at Beijing South Railway Station, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A bullet train departs from the under-construction Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, January 26, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman walks into a carriage of the new Beijing -Tianjin Intercity Railway train in Beijing, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
