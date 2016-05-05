Edition:
China's bullet trains

Photographer
Darley Shen
Location
WUHAN, China
Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Harmony bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province. China has the world's longest high-speed-rail network, more than the rest of the world combined. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
SHANGHAI, China
Reuters / Tuesday, October 26, 2010

A construction worker watches a train pass on the high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
SHANGHAI, China
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2011

A driver makes a phone call in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train serving the high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
SHANGHAI, China
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2011

A train attendant stands inside a CRH 380A bullet train. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011

A train employee walks into the lead car of a Harmony 380BL bullet train at Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
SHANGHAI, China
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2011

A driver is seen sitting in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train travelling on the high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
Beijing, China
Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2008

A woman takes pictures of the new Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway train at the station in Beijing, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
SHANGHAI, China
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2011

A train attendant helps a passenger to adjust her seat at the business class carriage on a CRH 380A bullet train. REUTERS/China Daily

Photographer
Sheng Li
Location
SHENYANG, China
Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012

An employee adjusts a CRH380B high-speed Harmony bullet train as it stops for an examination during a test run, at a bullet train exam and repair center in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
Beijing, China
Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2008

A woman walks into a carriage of a Beijing -Tianjin Intercity Railway train in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011

Two CRH380A high-speed bullet trains park at Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
NANJING, China
Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015

Mechanics examine a bullet train at a high speed railway maintenance station, to prepare for the annual mass migration ahead of the Chinese lunar new year, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2011

A Harmony bullet train pulls into Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Sheng Li
Location
SHENYANG, China
Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A worker cleans a CRH380B high-speed Harmony bullet train as it stops for an examination during a test run, at a bullet train exam and repair center in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Jeff Xu
Location
NANJING, China
Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2007

A passenger walks past high speed trains at a railway station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Jeff Xu

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, China
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2011

Rescuers carry out rescue operations after two carriages from a bullet train derailed and fell off a bridge in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014

A train employee looks out from an entrance of a Harmony bullet train at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, Henan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
XI'AN, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015

A worker walks between two bullet trains at a high speed railway maintenance station in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011

A CRH380BL high-speed bullet train runs towards Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
WUHAN, China
Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015

A worker stands among Harmony bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

