China's coal city

A worker speaks as he loads coal on a truck at a depot near a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
An abandoned excavator is partially covered by coal waste at a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
An elderly villager walks along a railway, which is used to transfer coal, in front of a coal gangue hill outside Shuanghe coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A miner walks at a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A miner works at a repair depot for mining equipment at a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A villager moves coal at local businessman Sun Meng's small coal depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Local villagers walk along railways, which are used to transfer coal, at Zhengyang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Former miner Xin Qinling walks outside a closed exit of Zhengyang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A driver gets off a loading vehicle at local businessman Sun Meng's small coal depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A general view shows Pinggang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A miner walks toward the entrance of a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Wheels of cable rope are abandoned outside Zhangchen coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Bad quality coal is picked out at local businessman Sun Meng's small coal depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A worker opens a door of carriage as it is cleaned to load coal outside a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Coal gangue, also known as coal waste, is piled up next to a corn field at a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
