Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 5, 2014 | 4:15pm GMT

China's congress meets

<p>Hotel guides pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Hotel guides pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Hotel guides pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
1 / 20
<p>A man opens a curtains inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man opens a curtains inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A man opens a curtains inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 20
<p>Attendants pour water into paper cups inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Attendants pour water into paper cups inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Attendants pour water into paper cups inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 20
<p>A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong near the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong near the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong near the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
4 / 20
<p>People line up in front of a post office inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People line up in front of a post office inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

People line up in front of a post office inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 20
<p>A military delegate from the Chinese People's Liberation Army looks back as he and others arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A military delegate from the Chinese People's Liberation Army looks back as he and others arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A military delegate from the Chinese People's Liberation Army looks back as he and others arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 20
<p>A security officer stands in front of a curtain at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A security officer stands in front of a curtain at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A security officer stands in front of a curtain at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 20
<p>Journalists hold cameras as they take recordings inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

Journalists hold cameras as they take recordings inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Journalists hold cameras as they take recordings inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Close
8 / 20
<p>A military band member yawns during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

A military band member yawns during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A military band member yawns during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Close
9 / 20
<p>Ethnic minority delegates wave for pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (</p>

Ethnic minority delegates wave for pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Ethnic minority delegates wave for pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (

Close
10 / 20
<p>People work on their laptops inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People work on their laptops inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

People work on their laptops inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 20
<p>An ethnic minority takes pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

An ethnic minority takes pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An ethnic minority takes pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 20
<p>Security officers check bags in the trunk of a car outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Security officers check bags in the trunk of a car outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Security officers check bags in the trunk of a car outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
13 / 20
<p>Police use metal detectors outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Police use metal detectors outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Police use metal detectors outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 20
<p>A soldier in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard behind an entrance of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A soldier in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard behind an entrance of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2014....more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A soldier in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard behind an entrance of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 20
<p>A video grab shows protesters dragged away by paramilitary officers and plain-clothed men during a protest in Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A video grab shows protesters dragged away by paramilitary officers and plain-clothed men during a protest in Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A video grab shows protesters dragged away by paramilitary officers and plain-clothed men during a protest in Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
16 / 20
<p>Delegates read next to a lifted curtain inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Delegates read next to a lifted curtain inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Delegates read next to a lifted curtain inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 20
<p>Delegates clap as China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

Delegates clap as China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Delegates clap as China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Close
18 / 20
<p>A security officer gestures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A security officer gestures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A security officer gestures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
19 / 20
<p>Paramilitary policemen march outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Paramilitary policemen march outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Paramilitary policemen march outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Banished once a month

Banished once a month

Next Slideshows

Banished once a month

Banished once a month

Nepalese women who practice chaupadi have to sleep in sheds or outbuildings while they are on their period, often with little protection from the elements.

05 Mar 2014
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at celebrations in countries around the world.

05 Mar 2014
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.

05 Mar 2014
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

04 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures