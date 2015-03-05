Edition:
China's Congress meets

Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Delegates leave on a bus after the first annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in front of Great Hall of the People at the Tiananmen Square, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Military delegates wait to leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Souvenir plates bearing the images of China's President Xi Jinping and China's late Chairman Mao Zedong are displayed at a shop nearby the Great Hall of the People where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to President Xi Jinping as they leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An ethnic minority delegate wearing a traditional costume stands in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
The Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held is seen in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A delegate takes pictures before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Commander of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian (L) speaks to Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Wu Shengli during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, before the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Hotel guides jump as they pose for pictures ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A security officer holds onto a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Passengers on a subway watch a television screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering the government work report during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, in Shanghai, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Delegates arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A delegate sleeps while another yawns as they attend the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A military band conductor practices during rehearsal ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A delegate walks into the Great Hall of the People during the first annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional clothes arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A plainclothes soldier stands guard behind a main gate after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
