Pictures | Tue May 14, 2013 | 3:20am BST

China's easy riders

A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Harley Davidson riders take a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman sits on a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Around 1,000 Harley Davidson enthusiasts from all over China met to celebrate the 5th Harley Davidson National Rally in China, as part of the company's 110-year anniversary REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman sits on a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Around 1,000 Harley Davidson enthusiasts from all over China met to celebrate the 5th Harley Davidson National Rally in China, as part of the company's 110-year anniversary REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Harley Davidson logo is seen during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Harley Davidson riders attend at the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle along a tunnel during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Major Chinese cities ban motorcycles from circulating on highways and major avenues. Meanwhile, Harley...more

A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Major Chinese cities ban motorcycles from circulating on highways and major avenues. Meanwhile, Harley Davidson motorbikes are considered by Chinese tax authorities to be luxury items, so they are taxed at extremely high rates-- sometimes the taxes alone is equivalent to the bike's U.S. price tag. Traffic and transportation authorities have also weighed in, putting Harleys in the same category as electric bikes, horses and bicycles, meaning that they cannot be on highways and major avenues. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Harley Davidson rider dances as he takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Harley Davidson rider urinates as he takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman takes a picture of a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle as she attends the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Harley Davidson rider talks on the phone at a hotel during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Harley Davidson riders pose for a group picture during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple stand next to their Harley Davidson motorcycle as they attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Harley Davidson riders pose for a picture during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A local boy wearing a helmet poses next to a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents look at a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Harley Davidson rider takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (

A local resident looks on as Harley Davidson motorcycles pass by during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man wearing a skeleton mask prepares to ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A combination picture shows the backs of motorcycles riders' jackets as they attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

