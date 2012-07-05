China's economy
An investor gestures as he talks to a person in front of an electrical board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province, China February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees stand next to a container ship at Ningbo port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee rides a bicycle past a nearly completed ship at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Longxue shipbuilding, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A labourer swings a sledgehammer to smash concrete to recycle steel bars at a demolition site near a residential complex in Xi'an, Shanxi province June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A woman looks on at a production line at the Hanwang manufacture plant, China's biggest e-reader maker, in Yanjiao town, Hebei province July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A job seeker looks for work at the near deserted Xintiandi employment centre, in Songgang town, Shenzhen January 22, 2010. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Workers stand on a steel frame which they are welding for an advertising board in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A businessman talks on the phone next to a Challenger 300 aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers operate on a rubber glove assembly line at a factory in Zibo, Shandong Province May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A train driver prepares to depart the Beijing-South railway station for Shanghai in a new high-speed train as part of an official trip for members of the media June 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A labourer works in a sewer in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker cleans solar panels on the rooftop of the Yiwu International Trade City in Yiwu, Zhejiang province May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman poses for a photograph beside a Google logo in front of its China headquarters building in Beijing March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu
A woman points for a customer, to cuts of pork for sale at her small stall located in a meat market in central Beijing, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A guide looks in from the entrance of a hall for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An elderly resident carrying a bag of leeks and tofu walks towards her home in Beijing, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A vendor stands next to wedding dresses during the China International Wedding Expo in Shanghai February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A watermelon vendor looks at yuan banknotes at a market in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A man works at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy sleeps as he is pushed in a shopping cart at an IKEA store in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011.REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Employees install car components at an assembly line at a Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of chefs carry a pot of food past signs for the World Economic Forum at the Meijiang Convention Centre in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A young graduate worker uses a laptop in her room at a residence hotel in a suburban area of Shanghai December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A miner eats an apple after his shift at a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen, 47, fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A laborer works on a steel structure at a financial building construction site, as the cityscape is seen amid smoke from burning straw, in Hefei, Anhui June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker jumps over a puddle near a residential construction site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers on strike watch from a window of Hi-P International factory during a protest in Shanghai December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks past workers in the construction site of residential buildings in Shanghai November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees clean the floor as a model poses next to a vehicle during the 14th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker climbs on piles of logs at a timber storage in Shenyang, Liaoning province April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A labourer works at a steel and iron factory in Hefei, Anhui province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
