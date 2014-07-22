Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 9:40pm BST

China's food factories

Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014....more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 20
Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 20
Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 20
An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
10 / 20
An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong
Close
11 / 20
A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 20
An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 20
An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Close
19 / 20
People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Evicted from skyscraper slum

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Next Slideshows

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Venezuelan soldiers and officials begin moving hundreds of families out of a half-built 45-story skyscraper that dominates the Caracas skyline.

22 Jul 2014
Uighurs of Shanghai

Uighurs of Shanghai

The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence.

22 Jul 2014
Plastic bottle boat

Plastic bottle boat

Four men build a pedal boat out of plastic bottles and sail it down a European river, to draw attention to plastic pollution.

22 Jul 2014
The littlest prince

The littlest prince

Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to succeed the British throne, celebrates his first birthday.

22 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast