China's fur trade
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A buyer looks at the fur of farmed fox at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. Hundreds of domestic and foreign fur product companies take part in the fair. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker throws a fox after electrocuting it into a yard to have its fur peeled off, at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker sleeps among fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
Customs officers check wolf skins at the Customs Inspection Center in Beijing Capital International Airport, August 8, 2013. A trading firm in Beijing is suspected of smuggling a total of 645 pieces of wolf skins from Greece. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman tries on a fur cape at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A buyer sit next to the fur of farmed fox on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A polar fox is seen in its cage at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Fur hats are seen on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
