China's hunger for sea cucumbers

A sea cucumber collector displays two sea cucumbers in Dublin, January 28, 2014. As evening falls over Sierra Leone's Banana Island archipelago, bats stream from their beach-side roosts to circle in their thousands over the jungle village of Dublin. Below them a struggle is playing out over an unexpected commodity - the lowly sea cucumber, a fleshy, sausage-shaped creature that scavenges for food on the seabed. While the Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard