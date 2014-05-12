Edition:
China's knockoff world wonders

<p>A full-scale replica of the Sphinx, part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A full-scale replica of the Sphinx, part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 10, 2014.

<p>A farmer tills the field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng housing development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

A farmer tills the field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng housing development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 21, 2014.

<p>A boy cries near a replica of the U.S. Capitol building at Beijing World Park, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A boy cries near a replica of the U.S. Capitol building at Beijing World Park, July 25, 2008.

<p>A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau, October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung</p>

A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau, October 19, 2005.

<p>A 1:4 scale replica of The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai, September 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos</p>

A 1:4 scale replica of The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai, September 7, 2004.

<p>A replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing, July 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing, July 16, 2008.

<p>Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing, May 22, 2013.

<p>A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former...more

<p>A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House in Beijing, July 25, 2008.

<p>A car drives on a roundabout with a windmill in the middle in "Holland Village" in Shenyang, September 8, 2007. "Holland Village" imitates Holland's architectural style and cost $929 million to build. The village consists of residential housing, gardens and tourist attractions. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A car drives on a roundabout with a windmill in the middle in "Holland Village" in Shenyang, September 8, 2007. "Holland Village" imitates Holland's architectural style and cost $929 million to build. The village consists of residential housing, gardens and tourist attractions.

<p>Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build the site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build the site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike.

<p>A visitor takes a photograph of a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A visitor takes a photograph of a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 12, 2013.

<p>A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012.

<p>A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch&acirc;teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing, August 20, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Château Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing, August 20, 2010.

<p>Workers unload flower pots near a replica of the Arc de Triomphe in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

Workers unload flower pots near a replica of the Arc de Triomphe in Beijing, July 25, 2008.

