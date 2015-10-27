China's man-made islands
Subi reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, is shown in a satellite image taken August 8, 2012. A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed close to one of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea, drawing an angry...more
Fiery Cross reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, in a satellite image taken September 3, 2015. Construction on the Fiery Cross Reef island includes a Chinese airstrip and port facility, according to the Center for...more
Mischief reef in a satellite image taken September 8, 2015. Mischief Reef, located 135 miles west of the Philippine island of Palawan, is in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency...more
Fiery Cross reef in a satellite image taken January 22, 2006. Military facilities on Fiery Cross Reef, including a 3,000-metre (10,000-foot) runway, could be operational by year's end, one U.S. commander told Reuters, and Washington is concerned...more
Subi reef in a satellite image taken September 3, 2015. Occupied since 1988, Subi Reef was expanded through reclamation beginning in 2014. At night, lights from Subi are visible on the Philippine-held island of Thitu, 13 miles away. REUTERS/CSIS...more
Mischief reef in a satellite image taken January 22, 2006. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe
