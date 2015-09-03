China's massive military parade
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Chinese troops march during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
Military band sing and salute at the Tiananmen Square at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military nurses look from atop a truck towards Chinese President and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Birds are released at the end of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L), South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (2nd L), Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping applaud during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of...more
Spectators are seen through engine fumes and heat as soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September...more
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Veterans salute and wave to guests as they are driven to Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China look from behind their weapons as they arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015....more
A man turns his camera phone towards Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of military band sing during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military helicopters perform during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he reviews the army, at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People take pictures as a formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies across the sky during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China,...more
Anti-tank missiles are displayed during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Released balloons are pictured near a Chinese flag during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, take part in a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015....more
Russian soldiers march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, fly past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing,...more
China's People's Liberation Army soldiers march with their weapons at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military helicopters fly over Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march in formation past the Tiananmen Gate and the giant portrait of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong (C) as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of...more
