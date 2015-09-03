Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 3, 2015 | 2:40pm BST

China's massive military parade

Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Close
1 / 27
Chinese troops march during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool

Chinese troops march during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Chinese troops march during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
Close
2 / 27
Military band sing and salute at the Tiananmen Square at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military band sing and salute at the Tiananmen Square at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military band sing and salute at the Tiananmen Square at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 27
Military nurses look from atop a truck towards Chinese President and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military nurses look from atop a truck towards Chinese President and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military nurses look from atop a truck towards Chinese President and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 27
Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Close
5 / 27
Birds are released at the end of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Birds are released at the end of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Birds are released at the end of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 27
Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L), South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (2nd L), Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping applaud during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L), South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (2nd L), Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping applaud during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L), South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (2nd L), Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping applaud during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
Close
7 / 27
Spectators are seen through engine fumes and heat as soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Spectators are seen through engine fumes and heat as soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Spectators are seen through engine fumes and heat as soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 27
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 27
Veterans salute and wave to guests as they are driven to Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Veterans salute and wave to guests as they are driven to Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Veterans salute and wave to guests as they are driven to Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 27
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China look from behind their weapons as they arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China look from behind their weapons as they arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China look from behind their weapons as they arrive at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 27
A man turns his camera phone towards Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man turns his camera phone towards Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A man turns his camera phone towards Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 27
Members of military band sing during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Members of military band sing during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Members of military band sing during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 27
Military helicopters perform during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military helicopters perform during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military helicopters perform during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 27
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 27
Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Close
16 / 27
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he reviews the army, at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he reviews the army, at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he reviews the army, at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 27
People take pictures as a formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies across the sky during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People take pictures as a formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies across the sky during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
People take pictures as a formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies across the sky during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 27
Anti-tank missiles are displayed during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anti-tank missiles are displayed during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Anti-tank missiles are displayed during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 27
Chinese soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Chinese soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Chinese soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Close
20 / 27
Released balloons are pictured near a Chinese flag during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool

Released balloons are pictured near a Chinese flag during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Released balloons are pictured near a Chinese flag during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
Close
21 / 27
Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, take part in a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, take part in a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, take part in a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Close
22 / 27
Russian soldiers march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Russian soldiers march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Russian soldiers march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 27
A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, fly past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, fly past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, fly past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 27
China's People's Liberation Army soldiers march with their weapons at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

China's People's Liberation Army soldiers march with their weapons at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
China's People's Liberation Army soldiers march with their weapons at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 27
Military helicopters fly over Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military helicopters fly over Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military helicopters fly over Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 27
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march in formation past the Tiananmen Gate and the giant portrait of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong (C) as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march in formation past the Tiananmen Gate and the giant portrait of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong (C) as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march in formation past the Tiananmen Gate and the giant portrait of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong (C) as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Migrant train leaves Budapest

Migrant train leaves Budapest

Next Slideshows

Migrant train leaves Budapest

Migrant train leaves Budapest

Hundreds of migrants left Budapest aboard a packed train bound for a town on the Austrian border after two days of chaos.

03 Sep 2015
The end of WWII

The end of WWII

Parades and ceremonies mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's formal surrender, signaling the end of World War Two.

03 Sep 2015
Obama in Alaska

Obama in Alaska

President Barack Obama visits Alaska aiming to shine a spotlight on how the United States is being affected by warming temperatures and rising oceans.

03 Sep 2015
Budapest train station closed to migrants

Budapest train station closed to migrants

Hundreds of angry migrants demonstrated after being barred from Budapest's Eastern Railway Terminus, demanding they be allowed to travel west to Germany.

02 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures