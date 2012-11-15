Edition:
China's next leader

<p>A portrait of incoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping by Chinese painter Luo Jianhui is displayed in his studio in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping walks among Vietnamese women in traditional "ao dai" dresses waving national flags of Vietnam and China, while attending the 12th Vietnam-China Youth Friendship Meeting as part of his visit to Vietnam, at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen/Pool </p>

<p>Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping receives flowers from children upon his arrival in Hong Kong, July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Yu/Pool </p>

<p>Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping invites U.S. Vice President Joe Biden to view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool </p>

<p>China's Politburo Standing Committee Member Xi Jinping (R) listens to Premier Wen Jiabao's government report during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping poses with dairy farmers James Lynch and his wife Maura (L), after giving Panda dolls to their children Ronan, 8 months, Olive, 3, and James, 5, on the second day of a three day visit to Ireland, at Six Mile Bridge, County Clare, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxwell's/POOL</p>

<p>Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter sits with China's Vice President Xi Jinping as they watch a table tennis game between Chinese and U.S. athletes during the 40th Anniversary Celebration of Ping Pong Diplomacy in Beijing, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

<p>Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping waits for the President of the European Council Herman van Rompuy in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing ,May 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping attend a ceremony at the Shanghai World Expo site on Russian Pavilion Day in Shanghai, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping drinks a glass of red wine as he toasts a dinner, also attended by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, to mark the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon's historic visit to China in Beijing, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

<p>President Obama shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez welcomes China's Vice President Xi Jinping at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

<p>Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping poses with Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at Villa Doria Pamphili a day after a military parade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the unification of Italy, in Rome, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel stand together for photos after shaking hands during their meeting at Chinese Communist Party's Central Party School in Beijing, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool </p>

<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with area residents in the home of Roger and Sarah Lande in Muscatine, Iowa February 15, 2012. Xi first visited the city in 1985. REUTERS/Kevin E. Schmidt/Pool </p>

<p>Students watch U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talk during a visit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to a classroom where students are learning Mandarin at the International Studies Learning Center in Los Angeles, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

<p>Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping listens to the national anthems during a welcoming ceremony for South Africa's Vice President Kgalema Motlanthe inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/ Feng Li/Pool </p>

<p>U.S. Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool </p>

<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front row, L), Standing Committee of the Political Bureau member He Guoqiang (front row, 2nd L) and top political advisor Jia Qinglin (front row, R) at the start of the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

