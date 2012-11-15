China's power handover
China's new Politburo Standing Committee members (from L to R) Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli, arrive to meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Chen Yongjiang, a fruit and vegetable farmer, sits on a bed as he watch a live broadcast of China's new Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping speaking during a media event to introduce the newly elected China's Politburo Standing Committee members, at his home in Chenjiapu village, Hebei province November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Terril Yue Jones
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A customer eats his lunch next to restaurant workers and underneath a painting of Chinese characters that reads "Long-lasting Prosperity", while watching television that is showing the newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (L) waves after giving a speech as he meets with the press with other new Politburo Standing Committee members (from 2nd L to R) Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Dejiang, Li Keqiang, Yu Zhengsheng and Wang Qishan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (L) speaks as he meets with the press with other new Politburo Standing Committee members (from 2nd L to R) Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan and Zhang Dejiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Plain-clothes security personnel sit outside a police station located near the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Plain-clothes security personnel sit outside a police station located near the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Security staff members guard an area of the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Security staff members guard an area of the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mao Xinyu (C), the grandson of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, together with other fellow delegates, leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A staff member takes a photo inside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A staff member takes a photo inside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Government cars are parked at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Government cars are parked at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 14, 2012. China's Communist Party congress offered the first clues on a generational leadership change on Wednesday as Xi and Vice-Premier Li Keqiang took the first step to the presidency and premiership, respectively. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An ethnic minority delegate holds a ballot folder as she leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An ethnic minority delegate holds a ballot folder as she leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Ethnic minority delegates pose for a photo in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ethnic minority delegates pose for a photo in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Hotel guides pose for photos at Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man walks towards a Chinese national flag as it hangs outside a home down a Hutong, Chinese for 'small alley', that is located near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently taking place November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man waves a small Chinese national flag as he poses for a photograph in front of the Great Hall of the People while standing on Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man waves a small Chinese national flag as he poses for a photograph in front of the Great Hall of the People while standing on Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Fudan University's student members of the Chinese Communist Party stand in formation to create the party's emblem, a hammer and sickle, to mark the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai November 6, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A foreign journalist raises her hand to ask a question during a news conference with Jiang Weixin, minister and secretary of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Housing And Urban-Rural Development, during the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) in Beijing November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Delegates chat outside of the Guangxi room before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Delegates chat outside of the Guangxi room before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff members from the Great Hall of the People stand behind a counter waiting to receive coats from representatives of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Staff members from the Great Hall of the People stand behind a counter waiting to receive coats from representatives of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Paramilitary police officers' hats for a man and woman hang from a stand inside the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Paramilitary police officers' hats for a man and woman hang from a stand inside the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers watch a screen showing Chinese President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Huangshan, Anhui province, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers watch a screen showing Chinese President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Huangshan, Anhui province, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Delegates sit at the stage before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Delegates sit at the stage before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Delegates walks past police officers riding motorised vehicles as they leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A reporter attends a meeting at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A reporter attends a meeting at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff chat at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff chat at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A delegate stands at the entrance of Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, before the opening ceremony, in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A delegate stands at the entrance of Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, before the opening ceremony, in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A family walks in front of a Tiananmen of screen showing propaganda displays on a bridge in Shanghai November 8, 2012. The venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at Beijing. REUTER/Aly Song
A family walks in front of a Tiananmen of screen showing propaganda displays on a bridge in Shanghai November 8, 2012. The venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at Beijing. REUTER/Aly Song
China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front row, L), Standing Committee of the Political Bureau member He Guoqiang (front row, 2nd L) and top political advisor Jia Qinglin (front row, R) at the start of the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Members of the Xinjiang provincial delegation listen to representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) during their meeting in the Xinjiang Room inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the Xinjiang provincial delegation listen to representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) during their meeting in the Xinjiang Room inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A delegate wearing ethnic minority costume is seen outside the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square after the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man talks on the phone at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man talks on the phone at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oath-taking rally to ensure the safety of the upcoming 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A security officer looks back as China's President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch a TV showing of a huge screen shows a news broadcast of China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the 18th Communist Party Congress at a crossroads in Shanghai November 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
People watch a TV showing of a huge screen shows a news broadcast of China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the 18th Communist Party Congress at a crossroads in Shanghai November 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song