China's rebel village
A villager shows off his ballot before dropping it into the ballot box beside an election worker (R) at a polling station at a school in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, China February 1, 2012. Thousands of residents of the restive village in southern China cast their ballots on Wednesday, marking the start of a gradual restoration of grassroots rights following violent confrontations with authorities over land grabs....more
A villager shows off his ballot before dropping it into the ballot box beside an election worker (R) at a polling station at a school in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, China February 1, 2012. Thousands of residents of the restive village in southern China cast their ballots on Wednesday, marking the start of a gradual restoration of grassroots rights following violent confrontations with authorities over land grabs. The vote will select an independent election committee to oversee upcoming ballots, including one for the village committee on March 1. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Policemen patrol the entrance to a school turned into a polling station in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A villager holding a ballot waits in line for registration before voting at a polling station at a school in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Villagers write ballots inside a voting booth in a classroom at a school turned into a polling station in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Villagers vote inside a school turned into a polling station in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A villager (2nd R) checks with an election worker beside a ballot box at a school turned into a polling station in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Election workers count votes in a classroom at a school turned into a polling station, at Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Election workers burn remaining unused ballots before vote counting at a school, turned into a polling station, at Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man smiles as he sits in a chair along the main road in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 21, 2011. For a week, the semi-urban village of Wukan in Guangdong province has driven off officials and police, and held daily protests attracting thousands of residents outraged by the death in custody of local man Xue Jinbo. A protest march scheduled for Wednesday was called off after an agreement was...more
A man smiles as he sits in a chair along the main road in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 21, 2011. For a week, the semi-urban village of Wukan in Guangdong province has driven off officials and police, and held daily protests attracting thousands of residents outraged by the death in custody of local man Xue Jinbo. A protest march scheduled for Wednesday was called off after an agreement was reached between village representatives and government officials. REUTERS/David Gray
A man holds the Chinese national flag as he and other residents of the village of Wukan line the main road to welcome the government officials back into the village in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province removes a protest banner hanging from a power pole along the main street December 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province, stand next to a poster showing local man Xue Jinbo, who died in police custody last week, as they listen to town representatives speak during a town meeting December 21, 2011. The sign reads, "Hero of Wukan's villagers, All in Mourning". REUTERS/David Gray
Residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province listen to town representatives speak during a town meeting December 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
The Chinese national flag flies from a make-shift mast as residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province remove a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011 after an agreement was reached with officials. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province remove a barricade blocking a road leading into the village December 20, 2011 after an agreement was reached with officials. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province remove a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011 after an agreement was reached with officials. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents hold banners during a rally in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province stand guard near a barracade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A young villager walks inside a damaged government office in Wukan in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Staff
A resident carries a bag of rice through a barricade laid across a road leading into the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A family walks towards a barricade leading into the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman carries her baby as she walks past protest banners in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province carries a bucket of shellfish across a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A resident holds up a placard, which reads: "Return my civil rights", as he listens to speakers during a rally in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Yang Semao, a temporary village representative, speaks to residents during a rally in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents of the village of Wukan pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for Xue Jinbo whose death in custody has ignited days of protests after official explanations that he died of heart failure, in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A resident of the village of Wukan stands next to a barricade on the outskirts of the village in Lufeng county, Guangdong province, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents make white ribbons for villagers to wear during a planned march in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Villagers keep guard in front of a barricade made of trees laid across a bridge leading into the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman carries food in baskets past the makeshift memorial for Xue Jinbo in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A wounded villager from Wukan lies inside a hospital after a riot with the police the day earlier in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese Guangdong province September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Staff
Bricks for throwing at potential threats lie in the middle of a road barricaded across a bridge leading into the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray