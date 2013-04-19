China's rising consumerism

A woman rides past a clothing store at the business area of Jiaozuo, China's central Henan province, December 20, 2012. Economists who believe China's rebalancing is underway say population trends and income growth are only part of what will trigger a sustained increase in consumption's share of the overall economy. Rising disposable incomes coincide with a change in psychology among younger consumers - a shift that means when it comes to money and spending they are decidedly not their parents. REUTERS/Aly Song