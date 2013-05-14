China's sex workers
A plainclothes policeman catches a woman during a police crackdown on prostitution in Quanzhou, Fujian province, October 29, 2011. China should remove criminal and administrative penalties against sex workers which often lead to serious police...more
A plainclothes policeman catches a woman during a police crackdown on prostitution in Quanzhou, Fujian province, October 29, 2011. China should remove criminal and administrative penalties against sex workers which often lead to serious police abuses, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on May 14, 2013. The abuses include torture, beatings, physical assaults, fines and arbitrary detentions of up to two years, as well as a failure to investigate crimes against sex workers by clients, bosses and state agents, according to the report. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer stands while holding handcuffs during a police crackdown action on prostitution in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, September 12, 2012 . China should remove criminal and administrative penalties against sex workers which often lead to...more
A police officer stands while holding handcuffs during a police crackdown action on prostitution in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, September 12, 2012 . China should remove criminal and administrative penalties against sex workers which often lead to serious police abuses, Human Rights Watch says in a new report. The abuses include torture, beatings, physical assaults, fines and arbitrary detentions of up to two years, as well as a failure to investigate crimes against sex workers by clients, bosses and state agents, according to the report. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover their faces during a police crackdown on prostitution in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, April 15, 2011. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978....more
People cover their faces during a police crackdown on prostitution in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, April 15, 2011. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978. REUTERS/Stringer
Women are seated during a police crackdown on prostitution in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, September 12, 2012. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978....more
Women are seated during a police crackdown on prostitution in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, September 12, 2012. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of suspected prostitutes put on clothes as Chinese police (not in picture) detain them in a hotel in Yongzhou city, Hunan province, February 11, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo
A group of suspected prostitutes put on clothes as Chinese police (not in picture) detain them in a hotel in Yongzhou city, Hunan province, February 11, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo
Prostitutes from mainland China wait for customers inside the shopping mall of a hotel in Macau December 18, 2009, two days before the 10th anniversary of its handover to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Prostitutes from mainland China wait for customers inside the shopping mall of a hotel in Macau December 18, 2009, two days before the 10th anniversary of its handover to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A mainland Chinese woman, that worked as a prostitute in Hong Kong, looks out from inside a police van September 19, 2002 before being sent back to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A mainland Chinese woman, that worked as a prostitute in Hong Kong, looks out from inside a police van September 19, 2002 before being sent back to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A group of mainland Chinese involved in prostitution in Hong Kong are escorted into a police van at a police station September 19, 2002. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A group of mainland Chinese involved in prostitution in Hong Kong are escorted into a police van at a police station September 19, 2002. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Suspected prostitutes hide their faces after being detained by local police during a campaign aiming to crack down on illegal venues offering entertainment as well as sex in Xuchang, central China's Henan province, December 11, 2006. REUTERS/China...more
Suspected prostitutes hide their faces after being detained by local police during a campaign aiming to crack down on illegal venues offering entertainment as well as sex in Xuchang, central China's Henan province, December 11, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A policeman checks two masseuses and their customers during a raid at a hotel in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 16, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A policeman checks two masseuses and their customers during a raid at a hotel in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 16, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese police detain a suspected prostitute during the "strike hard" anti-crime campaign in the southern city of Dongguan April 25, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese police detain a suspected prostitute during the "strike hard" anti-crime campaign in the southern city of Dongguan April 25, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers watch over prostitutes during a public parade in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
Police officers watch over prostitutes during a public parade in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A prostitute sits in the dark as she waits for customers near a popular bar district in Shanghai June 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A prostitute sits in the dark as she waits for customers near a popular bar district in Shanghai June 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Next Slideshows
Dry spell in Australia
A third of the state of Queensland is in a state of drought.
China's easy riders
The annual Harley Davidson National Rally in China.
Searching for the best arm wrestler
Finding the best arm wrestler in tournaments across Senegal.
Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"
Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with City Hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors...
MORE IN PICTURES
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.