China's smokers

Members of a music band smoke cigarettes on a bench as they take a break, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 27, 2015. China is set to raise the wholesale tax rate for cigarettes to 11 percent from 5 percent, the Ministry of Finance said in early May, in a move to deter smokers in the world's biggest maker and consumer of tobacco. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A man works at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 20, 2010
A porter smokes during a break at a flour wholesale market in Beijing, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
A visitor dressed as a red army soldier smokes as he poses for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2011
Striking taxi drivers gather near their parked taxis under a bridge in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2011
A-Mei (not his real name), a 30-year-old drag queen, smokes at a pub where he works in Kunming, Yunnan province November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 01, 2010
Policemen smoke after a blast outside Taiyanggong Thermal Power Plant owned by the Jing Neng group, in Beijing June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2012
A miner smokes a cigarette during a break at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2009
A man smokes outside an office building in Beijing, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A construction worker smokes near a newly-built residential complex in Wuhan, Hubei province June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2012
Li Anhua smokes a cigarette as he packs for his Spring Festival trip in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2013
A vendor smokes a cigarette as he cuts meat at his stall inside a market in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2011
She Ping, a beekeeper, smokes a cigarette as he gets ready for an attempt to cover his body with bees in Chongqing municipality, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 10, 2014
A man smokes as he walks past a stone that reads, "China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC)" in front of its headquarters building in Beijing December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
A tourist smokes in front of Beijing's Tiananmen Gate March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
A folk artist smokes ahead of a performance at the Spring Festival Temple Fair on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2012
A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
A chef smokes a cigarette outside a door leading to a small restaurant located in a 'Hutong', Chinese for alley, in central Beijing September 7, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, September 07, 2010
Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother cooks him meals and takes care of his personal hygiene. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A fishman smokes on his boat, at Wai Lingting Island, east of Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Residents enjoy the sunshine before swimming at Houhai Lake after snow fall in central Beijing February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2014
An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2012
A performer smokes a cigarette during a show to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple fair in Beijing January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2009
A pedestrian makes his way amid snowfall in Beijing January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2010
