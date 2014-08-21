Chinchilla rescue
A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, looks at cages at a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19,...more
A rescued Chinchilla is checked by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after terminally ill Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm by PETA, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Humane Society workers carry chinchillas to a waiting vehicle after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 of the animals and shutter the business in Vista,...more
Humane Society workers move cages as Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, tours a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista,...more
A rescued chinchilla is held by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
A rescued chinchilla is checked by veterinarians at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014....more
A chinchilla waits in its new cage after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm business in order to rescue over 400 of the animals and shutter the business in Vista, California August...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, smiles while visiting a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19,...more
A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014....more
Next Slideshows
Wearing a veil in Britain
Many young Muslim women living in Britain chose to wear a headscarf despite figures showing rising violence against visibly identifiable Muslims.
Parched landscapes
The devastating effects of drought.
On vacation
Leaders enjoy some downtime as they take a break from running the world.
Water power
Construction continues on a hydropower dam near the border between Switzerland and France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.