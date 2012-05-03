Chinese dissident wants U.S. refuge

A security guard waves off photographers from taking pictures in front of the closed door gates of the Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. Blind Chinese dissident Guangcheng appealed on Thursday for asylum in the United States, throwing into doubt an agreement used to coax him out of hiding in the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and fanning U.S.-China tensions at a sensitive time. REUTERS/Carlos Barria