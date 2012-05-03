Edition:
Chinese dissident wants U.S. refuge

<p>A security guard waves off photographers from taking pictures in front of the closed door gates of the Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. Blind Chinese dissident Guangcheng appealed on Thursday for asylum in the United States, throwing into doubt an agreement used to coax him out of hiding in the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and fanning U.S.-China tensions at a sensitive time. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Local residents and police officers stand in front of the Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Staff members stand at the entrance door of Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Blind activist Chen Guangcheng (in wheelchair) meets with his wife Yuan Weijing (R) and children as U.S. ambassador to China Gary Locke (facing camera, 3rd R) and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell (facing camera, 4th R) stand nearby in a Beijing hospital, in this handout picture from the U.S. embassy Beijing Press office taken May 2, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout</p>

<p>Blind activist Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks with his wife Yuan Weijing (2nd R) and children as U.S. ambassador to China Gary Locke (facing camera, 3rd R) and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell (facing camera, 4th R) stands nearby in a Beijing hospital, in this handout picture from the U.S. embassy Beijing Press office taken May 2, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout</p>

<p>A handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) sitting in a wheelchair as he is accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (2nd R) at a hospital in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout</p>

<p>Media reporters stand in front of the entrance of Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying, in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Du Yanling, a supporter of Chen Guangcheng, talks with journalist outside of Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Police officers approach a journalist outside of Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A police officer films members of the media outside Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying, in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (C) shaking hands with U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (R), in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout</p>

<p>A handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) being accompanied by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell (front R) and U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (C), in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout</p>

<p>People pose for a picture in front of Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying, in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) hugging U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell (front) as U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (R) looks on, in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout</p>

<p>An handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (R) making a phone call as he is accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in a car on the way to a hospital in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout</p>

<p>Police officers direct members of the media to move behind a police line outside Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A supporter (C) holds up a piece of paper reading, "Freedom, Guangcheng, Democracy, China", as he is being taken away by police officers at Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Security personnel and police officers stop journalists from entering Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Police officers stand near iron fences at Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A member from the pro-democracy Civic Party displays a photograph of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng to a passerby during a campaign collecting signatures in support of him in Hong Kong May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Guards sit near the house of blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng, in this undated handout. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in China on May 2, 2012, for top-level talks that risk being upstaged by the fate of Chen, a blind dissident whose supporters say is under U.S. protection in Beijing after escaping house arrest. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.org/Handout</p>

<p>Blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng (R) poses with his wife Yuan Weijing and child, in this undated handout picture. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in China on May 2, 2012, for top-level talks that risk being upstaged by the fate of Chen, a blind dissident whose supporters say is under U.S. protection in Beijing after escaping house arrest. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.org/Handout</p>

<p>Blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng (C) talks to residents, in this undated handout picture. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.org/Handout</p>

<p>Blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng holds a document that reads: "Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Disabled Persons", in this undated handout. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.or/Handout</p>

<p>A paramilitary police officer opens the gate outside the U.S. embassy for a car to leave in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>Paramilitary police officers patrol outside the U.S. embassy (in the background) in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>An overview of the U.S. embassy is pictured in Beijing April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A police officer stands guard next to a poster of Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng and his family after protesters in support of Chen demonstrated outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Protesters, wearing sunglasses, shout slogans in support of Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng laughs as he holds a plant, in this undated handout. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.org/Handout</p>

