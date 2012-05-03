Chinese dissidents
A handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) sitting in a wheelchair as he is accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (2nd R) at a hospital in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout
An handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (R) making a phone call as he is accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in a car on the way to a hospital in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout
Security personnel and police officers stop journalists from entering Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man walks past Chinese national flags tied to iron fences at Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 2, 2012. Chinese dissident Chen left the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday "of his own volition" after six days, the Foreign Ministry said, and a senior U.S. official said he planned to stay put in China. The self-taught lawyer left the embassy by car with U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke, who took him to hospital, The Washington Post said. A Post correspondent spoke briefly to Chen on the phone and said he was fine. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY HEALTH)
A supporter (C) holds up a piece of paper reading, "Freedom, Guangcheng, Democracy, China", as he is being taken away by police officers at Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 2, 2012. Chinese dissident Chen left the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday "of his own volition" after six days, the Foreign Ministry said, and a senior U.S. official said he planned to stay put in China. The self-taught lawyer left the embassy by car with U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke, who took him to hospital, The Washington Post said. A Post correspondent spoke briefly to Chen on the phone and said he was fine. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY HEALTH)
A paramilitary police officer opens the gate outside the U.S. embassy for a car to leave in Beijing May 2, 2012. Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng left the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday "of his own volition" after being there for six days, state media said, and China denounced the United States for interfering in its internal affairs. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)
Blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng (R) poses with his wife Yuan Weijing and child, in this undated handout picture. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in China on May 2, 2012, for top-level talks that risk being upstaged by the fate of Chen, a blind dissident whose supporters say is under U.S. protection in Beijing after escaping house arrest. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.org/Handout (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Guards sit near the house of blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng, in this undated handout. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in China on May 2, 2012, for top-level talks that risk being upstaged by the fate of Chen, a blind dissident whose supporters say is under U.S. protection in Beijing after escaping house arrest. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.org/Handout (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Lawmaker and activist "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung (L) shouts slogans in support of Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong April 30, 2012.The United States faces a tense week in China as high-level talks on trade and global hot spots like Iran and North Korea open in the shadow of a blind Chinese activist's bold escape from house arrest to seek U.S. protection in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei reads a local newspaper article about himself as he leaves his studio on his way to the government tax office in Beijing November 16, 2011. Chinese authorities are setting hurdles for artist-activist Ai Weiwei to pay a bond that would let him appeal a tax fine his backers have called a political vendetta, threatening to complicate his legal battle, one of his lawyers said on Monday. Ai, whose secretive 81-day detention this year sparked worldwide attention, has until Wednesday to lodge collateral that would allow him to contest a 15 million yuan ($2.4 million) fine for tax evasion, which he denies. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY POLITICS BUSINESS)
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei reads emails and comments of support on his computer at his studio in Beijing November 15, 2011. Chinese authorities are setting hurdles for artist-activist Ai Weiwei to pay a bond that would let him appeal a tax fine his backers have called a political vendetta, threatening to complicate his legal battle, one of his lawyers said on Monday. Ai, whose secretive 81-day detention this year sparked worldwide attention, has until Wednesday to lodge collateral that would allow him to contest a 15 million yuan ($2.4 million) fine for tax evasion, which he denies. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW SOCIETY BUSINESS)
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei opens his coat to reveal a shirt bearing his portrait as he holds his tax bond agreement slips while leaving the Beijing government tax bureau November 16, 2011. Chinese authorities are setting hurdles for artist-activist Ai Weiwei to pay a bond that would let him appeal a tax fine his backers have called a political vendetta, threatening to complicate his legal battle, one of his lawyers said on Monday. Ai, whose secretive 81-day detention this year sparked worldwide attention, has until Wednesday to lodge collateral that would allow him to contest a 15 million yuan ($2.4 million) fine for tax evasion, which he denies. The Chinese characters in the background translate as "Beijing City Tax Office, Tax payment centre" REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW BUSINESS POLITICS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A woman looks at an art installation named "Forever Bicycles" by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. The exhibition is scheduled to run from October 29, 2011 to January 29, 2012 at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, and features 21 sets of Ai's works, including installation pieces, photography, sculpture, and videos. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang (TAIWAN - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Liu Anjun walks on crutches a street in central Beijing, April 12, 2011. Days of interrogation in a cold, secluded room taught Liu that China's security police see dissidents and protesters like him as players in a plot to topple the Communist Party, a fear that is magnifying Beijing's hard crackdown on dissent. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)
A policeman takes videos of diplomatic staff and foreign media outside the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing April 10, 2012. A Chinese court sentenced Ni, renowned for defending people evicted from their homes, to two years and eight months in prison on Tuesday for causing a disturbance and fraud, Beijing's latest use of a controversial law to stifle dissent. Ni and Dong, who was also given two years in prison for "causing a disturbance", were detained in April 2011. Rights activists contend the charges were trumped up in an effort to silence the couple. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CRIME LAW)
A relative carries a photograph of Szeto Wah during his funeral at a church in Hong Kong January 29, 2011. The funeral has become a rallying point for Chinese dissidents from the 1989 protests. Szeto, who died this month aged 79 after a battle with lung cancer, was a long-time thorn in the side of Beijing's leaders and was a guiding spirit of the overseas pro-democracy movement agitating for democratic change and greater liberties in China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY)
Szeto Sim, the younger sister of leading pro-democracy activist Szeto Wah, cries during the funeral of her brother at a church in Hong Kong January 29, 2011. The funeral has become a rallying point for Chinese dissidents from the 1989 protests. Szeto, who died this month aged 79 after a battle with lung cancer, was a long-time thorn in the side of Beijing's leaders and was a guiding spirit of the overseas pro-democracy movement agitating for democratic change and greater liberties in China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY)
One of China's most prominent dissidents, Hu Jia, wears a shirt in support of blind Chinese lawyer Chen Guangcheng, in this undated handout. Hu was reunited with his family in the early hours of June 26, 2011, after serving three-and-a-half-years in jail on subversion charges said his wife, Zeng Jinyan. Hu was convicted in 2008 for "inciting subversion of state power" for criticising human rights problems in China, and was seen by some supporters as a potential recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize before it went to another jailed Chinese dissident, Liu Xiaobo, last year. The words on the T-shirt read: "Blindman, Chen Guangcheng, Freedom". REUTERS/Handout (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Security personnel stand with plainclothes and uniformed policemen as they block the road that leads to the residence of one of China's most prominent dissidents, Hu Jia, after his release in Beijing June 26, 2011. Hu was reunited with his family in the early hours of Sunday after serving three-and-a-half-years in jail on subversion charges said his wife, Zeng Jinyan. Hu was convicted in 2008 for "inciting subversion of state power" for criticising human rights problems in China, and was seen by some supporters as a potential recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize before it went to another jailed Chinese dissident, Liu Xiaobo, last year. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
One of China's most prominent dissidents, Hu Jia, can be seen with his wife, Zeng Jingyan, and their baby in this undated file picture. Hu was reunited with his family in the early hours of Sunday after serving three and a half-years in jail on subversion charges said his wife, Zeng Jinyan. Hu was convicted in 2008 for "inciting subversion of state power" for criticising human rights problems in China, and was seen by some supporters as a potential recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize before it went to another jailed Chinese dissident, Liu Xiaobo, last year. REUTERS/Handout (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS) THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
The Nobel certificate and medal is seen on the empty chair where this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo would have sat, as a portrait of Liu is seen in the background, during the ceremony at Oslo City Hall December 10, 2010. Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in an Oslo ceremony derided by Beijing as a farce, and dedicated it from his prison cell to the "lost souls" of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix (NORWAY - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY IMAGES OF THE DAY) NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES INNORWAY. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A woman holds a photograph of Liu Xiaobo during a torchlit procession in the centre of Oslo following the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony December 10, 2010. Jailed Chinese dissident Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in a ceremony where he was represented by an empty chair and he dedicated it from prison to the "lost souls" of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. REUTERS/Toby Melville (NORWAY - Tags: POLITICS)
Crowds view a projected image of Liu Xiaobo on a hotel in the centre of Oslo following the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony December 10, 2010. Jailed Chinese dissident Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in a ceremony where he was represented by an empty chair and he dedicated it from prison to the "lost souls" of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. REUTERS/Toby Melville (NORWAY - Tags: POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A plainclothes policeman talks on his mobile phone while standing guard outside the entrance of the residential compound where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, lives in Beijing December 10, 2010. The Nobel Peace Prize panel on Thursday defended its award to jailed dissident Liu as based on "universal values", rejecting Beijing's accusation that it is trying force Western ideas on China. The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to Liu Xiaobo on Friday. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A man walks past protest banners outside of the Chinese Embassy in Oslo December 9, 2010. The Nobel Peace Prize panel on Thursday defended its award to jailed dissident Liu Xiaobo as based on "universal values", rejecting Beijing's accusation that it is trying force Western ideas on China. The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to Liu on Friday. REUTERS/Toby Melville (NORWAY - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
Workers prepare the Nobel Peace Prize laureate exhibition "I Have No Enemies" for Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo December 9, 2010. China is conducting a sweeping crackdown on dissent before Friday's awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed dissident Liu Xiaobo, casting the net wide to prevent friends and family attending the ceremony in Oslo. REUTERS/Toby Melville (NORWAY - Tags: POLITICS)
A supporter of one of China's most prominent dissidents, Liu Xiaobo, is told by the police to move away from journalists outside the courthouse where Liu is on trial in Beijing December 25, 2009. China's most prominent dissident, Liu, who turns 54 on Monday and a veteran of the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy protests, was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison on charges of "incitement to subvert state power", his lawyer said. Liu was a main author of the Charter 08 manifesto which called for sweeping political reforms. He has been in custody since a few days before Charter 08 was launched online on Dec. 10, 2008, to mark the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW POLITICS)
Chinese dissidents Yu Dongyue (L) and Lu Decheng walk through the Laogai Museum in Washington, June 2, 2009. Three Chinese dissidents who spent much of the past 20 years behind bars for marring Mao Zedong's portrait at Tiananmen Square said the students who led that movement have failed to continue the struggle. Picture taken June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES POLITICS)
Former detainee Zheng Dajing stands outside the front of a gate leading into the Tanghe County detention centre, where petitioners say they have been held in detention, in Beijing February 8, 2009. China defends its handling of human rights under a glare of international scrutiny this week, but the battle over its citizens' rights is also being waged in the country's own back alleys and rural byways. Beijing faces its first "universal periodic review" at the United Nations Human Rights Commission from Monday, a process giving groups and governments a chance to press Chinese officials on secretive executions, jailed dissidents, labour-reeducation camps, and detention of protesters. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA)
A petitioner cries while flashing her demands outside the Beijing Number One Intermediate People's Court April 3, 2008. A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced Hu Jia to prison for three-and-a-half years, a sentence that is likely to draw more international criticism of the country's political controls ahead of the Beijing Olympics. The Beijing Number One Intermediate People's Court found human rights activist Hu Jia, 34, guilty of "inciting subversion of state power" for criticising the ruling Communist Party, his lawyers said. Hu had argued he was not guilty. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV (CHINA)
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong's Victoria Park in this June 4, 2007 file photo, to mark the 18th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. For a couple of days around this time every year, thousands of Hong Kong residents demonstrate for more democracy in the territory and in China, and for Beijing to come clean on the Tiananmen massacre of 1989. To match feature HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY/DISSIDENTS REUTERS/Paul Yeung/Files (CHINA)
Mourners pay their respects to China's late former Communist Party chief Zhao Ziyang in Hong Kong, the only city in China where public mourning of Zhao is not banned, in the evening of January 19, 2005. China has stepped up controls on dissidents in an attempt to prevent public mourning for ousted Communist Party chief Zhao, whose death on Monday has sparked fears among the leadership of possible unrest. REUTERS/Bobby Yip BY/LA