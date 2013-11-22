Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2013 | 5:55pm GMT

Chinese oil pipeline explosion

<p>A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 15
<p>An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 15
<p>An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 15
<p>A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 15
<p>Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 15
<p>An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 15
<p>Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 15
<p>A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 15
<p>A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
<p>A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 15
<p>Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 15
<p>An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
13 / 15
<p>An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Syrian refugees in Europe

Syrian refugees in Europe

Next Slideshows

Syrian refugees in Europe

Syrian refugees in Europe

Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.

22 Nov 2013
Aid for the Philippines

Aid for the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

21 Nov 2013
China's nail houses

China's nail houses

"Nail house" is a term used in China to describe the last standing house in a particular area.

21 Nov 2013
Long road back from Afghanistan

Long road back from Afghanistan

U.S. soldier Matt Krumwiede has undergone around 40 surgeries since losing his legs in Afghanistan.

21 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures