Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 4:30pm BST

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
