Chocolate fashion
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
