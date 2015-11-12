Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 12, 2015 | 6:11pm GMT

Chocolate fashion

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
1 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
2 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
3 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
4 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
5 / 11
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
6 / 11
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
7 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
8 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
9 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
10 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

11 Nov 2015
Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.

10 Nov 2015
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.

06 Nov 2015
Miss International Beauty

Miss International Beauty

Highlights from the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.

05 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures