Chocolate printed in 3D
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux, Belgium, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays three-dimensional Easter-themed shapes after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a three-dimensional shape object after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, adjusts three-dimensional chocolate logos in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays three-dimensional Easter-themed shapes after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Gaetan Richard poses with the logo of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company after being printed by a specialized 3D machine in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
