Wed Oct 9, 2013

Cholera in Haiti

A girl receives treatment for cholera at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A girl receives treatment for cholera at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Wednesday, October 09, 2013

A girl receives treatment for cholera at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A girl receiving treatment for cholera cries while an intravenous line is inserted in her hand at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A girl receiving treatment for cholera cries while an intravenous line is inserted in her hand at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A teenager receives treatment at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A teenager receives treatment at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A child receives treatment at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A child receives treatment at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Doctors try to insert an intravenous line into a child's peripheral vein at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Doctors try to insert an intravenous line into a child's peripheral vein at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A woman discards waste into a canal in the slum area of Cite de Dieu, just outside Port-au-Prince, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A woman discards waste into a canal in the slum area of Cite de Dieu, just outside Port-au-Prince, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A teen undergoing treatment for cholera is fed at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A teen undergoing treatment for cholera is fed at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A child undergoing treatment for cholera is comforted by her mother at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A child undergoing treatment for cholera is comforted by her mother at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A child undergoing treatment for cholera sleeps at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A child undergoing treatment for cholera sleeps at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A broken cross and newly emerged seedlings mark a burial site outside of Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2011. Victims of the cholera epidemic are buried at the site. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A broken cross and newly emerged seedlings mark a burial site outside of Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2011. Victims of the cholera epidemic are buried at the site. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A Haitian girl receives an intravenous drip at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Haitian girl receives an intravenous drip at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Haitian woman is is fed at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Haitian woman is is fed at a cholera treatment center in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A mother lies with her cholera-infected son on a cot at a cholera treatment center in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A mother lies with her cholera-infected son on a cot at a cholera treatment center in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A Haitian man with cholera waits to receive treatment at a clinic in Port-au-Prince, December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A Haitian man with cholera waits to receive treatment at a clinic in Port-au-Prince, December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A Haitian man infected with cholera grimaces in pain inside a clinic in Port-au-Prince, December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A Haitian man infected with cholera grimaces in pain inside a clinic in Port-au-Prince, December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A Haitian woman with cholera symptoms arrives to receive treatment at general hospital in Port-au-Prince, November 21, 2010 REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A Haitian woman with cholera symptoms arrives to receive treatment at general hospital in Port-au-Prince, November 21, 2010 REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A Haitian with cholera receives medical treatment in a provisional clinic run by medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian with cholera receives medical treatment in a provisional clinic run by medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Residents of the Citi-Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince wait in line to collect fresh water, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Residents of the Citi-Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince wait in line to collect fresh water, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A resident crosses a dirty drain which leads into the sea at downtown Port-au-Prince, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A resident crosses a dirty drain which leads into the sea at downtown Port-au-Prince, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian resident suffering from cholera waits for help on a street at the slum of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/St-Felix Evens

A Haitian resident suffering from cholera waits for help on a street at the slum of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/St-Felix Evens

A Haitian girl with cholera symptoms is doused with water at an improvised clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian girl with cholera symptoms is doused with water at an improvised clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Members of a Haitian Ministry of Health body-collection team prepare to carry one of the nine bodies killed by cholera from a medical centre run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 21, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Members of a Haitian Ministry of Health body-collection team prepare to carry one of the nine bodies killed by cholera from a medical centre run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 21, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian with symptoms of cholera is transported in a wheelbarrow in the slums of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian with symptoms of cholera is transported in a wheelbarrow in the slums of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration against the UN mission in downtown Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration against the UN mission in downtown Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A Haitian child with cholera rests while receiving treatment in a provisional clinic run by medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian child with cholera rests while receiving treatment in a provisional clinic run by medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A child suffering from cholera receives treatment at St-Catherine hospital in the slum of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, November 12, 2010. REUTERS/St-Felix Evens

A child suffering from cholera receives treatment at St-Catherine hospital in the slum of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, November 12, 2010. REUTERS/St-Felix Evens

A resident throws dirty water into a drain which leads into the sea in Port-au-Prince, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A resident throws dirty water into a drain which leads into the sea in Port-au-Prince, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Boys lie on cholera beds, cots with a hole cut into the center and a bucket underneath, in the intake tent at a cholera clinic set up by Medecins sans Frontieres in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Boys lie on cholera beds, cots with a hole cut into the center and a bucket underneath, in the intake tent at a cholera clinic set up by Medecins sans Frontieres in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 19, 2010. ...more

A young girl with cholera lies on a bed at St. Nicholas Hospital in St. Marc, the center of the cholera epidemic in Haiti where Medecins Sans Frontiere and Cuban doctors are treating those infected, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Sophia Paris/MINUSTAH/Handout

A young girl with cholera lies on a bed at St. Nicholas Hospital in St. Marc, the center of the cholera epidemic in Haiti where Medecins Sans Frontiere and Cuban doctors are treating those infected, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Sophia...more

An earthquake survivor drinks water from a container in a provisional camp in downtown Port-au-Prince, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An earthquake survivor drinks water from a container in a provisional camp in downtown Port-au-Prince, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

