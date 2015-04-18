Cholera spikes in Haiti
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center run by the Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti April 17, 2015. Haitian officials are...more
Givenchi Predelus, who suffers from cholera, rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venia Destin, who suffers from cholera, fans herself. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jean Ronald Francois (L), whose son was admitted with cholera symptoms, looks at Doctor Ernst Joseph as he sets up a drip. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, rests in a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two buckets filled with water mixed with different proportions of chlorine are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Rinel Mathurin (R) feeds her daughter Williana who suffers from cholera. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A worker sits ready to fumigate the shoes of people who enter through one of the entrances of the treatment center. The wall reads "Cholera Treatment Center". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The hands of young Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, are seen as she rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jahbahcon Francois, who suffers from cholera, rests in the arms of his mother. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
ISIS at the gates of Ramadi
Civilians flee as Iraqi security forces fight Islamic State militants at the gates of Ramadi.
Anti-immigrant violence in South Africa
South Africa has been hit by a wave of violence against African and other immigrants.
West Bank protests
Palestinians mark Prisoners' Day in the West Bank.
Myanmar's endangered haircut
Before colonial rule, all of Myanmar's boys and girls wore their hair in an ancient style. Now, only one village still continues the tradition.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.