Chris Brown in court
R&B singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court for allegedly violating his probation, in Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
R&B singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court for allegedly violating his probation, in Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos appear in court during a probation violation hearing in which his probation was revoked at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos appear in court during a probation violation hearing in which his probation was revoked at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Chris Brown leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington October 28, 2013. Brown was due in court to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Chris Brown leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington October 28, 2013. Brown was due in court to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos are pictured during a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos are pictured during a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Chris Brown and attorney Mark Geragos attend a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court July 15, 2013. Brown faced charges of a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, stemming from a car accident last May. REUTERS/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Pool more
Chris Brown and attorney Mark Geragos attend a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court July 15, 2013. Brown faced charges of a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, stemming from a car accident last May. REUTERS/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Pool
Chris Brown attends a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Chris Brown attends a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Chris Brown attends a status hearing in his Rihanna assault case with his attorney Mark Geragos at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California January 28, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Chris Brown attends a status hearing in his Rihanna assault case with his attorney Mark Geragos at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California January 28, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Chris Brown attends a progress report hearing with his attorney Mark Geragos in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. Brown has done a "commendable" job complying with the terms of his sentence for assaulting...more
Chris Brown attends a progress report hearing with his attorney Mark Geragos in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. Brown has done a "commendable" job complying with the terms of his sentence for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, according to the the judge at the hearing. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chris Brown stands in court during a court hearing in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2009. The judge stated during the hearing that Brown is complying with the terms of his probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. REUTERS/Gina...more
Chris Brown stands in court during a court hearing in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2009. The judge stated during the hearing that Brown is complying with the terms of his probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. REUTERS/Gina Ferazzi/Pool
Chris Brown leaves after a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown leaves after a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pop star Rihanna attends a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool
Pop star Rihanna attends a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool
Chris Brown sits during a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool
Chris Brown sits during a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool
Chris Brown arrives for a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown arrives for a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for his arraignment on two felony charges at Los Angeles Superior Court April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for his arraignment on two felony charges at Los Angeles Superior Court April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Chris Brown appears in the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Chamberlin/Pool
Chris Brown appears in the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Chamberlin/Pool
Next Slideshows
Stars on the Walk of Fame
Celebrities who have been honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Designed by L'Wren Scott
Celebrities wearing creations by L'Wren Scott.
L'Wren Scott found dead
The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.
Captain America premiere
The premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.