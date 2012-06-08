Chris Brown "Today"
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid